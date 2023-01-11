ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Primanti Brothers opening location in Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Weirton is getting a Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar. The popular Pittsburgh restaurant chain will be located in a new development on St. Thomas Drive, right off Three Springs Drive. It’s expected to open in the fall. City Manager Mike Adams says this is...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Primanti Bros opening new location in West Virginia

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Y’all” is going to change to “yinz” in Weirton this year when a popular Pittsburgh sandwich chain set up shop in Weirton. It’s famous for fries on a sandwich. Primanti Bros will open in Weirton. City Manager Mike Adams told 7News the new location will be off of Three Springs Drive […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

New daycare opens in Jefferson County

A new daycare has opened in Jefferson County. Stepping Stones Academy LLC is now open at 816 N. 4th Street in Steubenville. The daycare hopes to help all families with child care between the ages of 3-5. Stepping Stones offers care from 8:30-5:30 Monday-Friday all year round. Stepping Stone says throughout the day children will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County art showcase highlighting 'New Works'

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The Top of West Virginia Arts Council is providing something for the whole family, as it is showcasing some local art in the area. Since 2008, the council strives to bring cultural and educational activities to both Brooke and Hancock counties, something it did at its opening reception Thursday evening.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Strussion home searched with high-tech DNA technology

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Group Hosts event in honor of M.L.K. Day

Wheeling, W.Va. — This is what brought people out from Wheeling University and people from the community for a debate early Saturday afternoon, on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. With the numerous events planned this weekend, their main goal was to engage the whole community, specifically the...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Egg on your face? Not at these prices

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It feels like one thing after the next with inflation holding wallets down while costs continue to soar. The price of groceries had gone up 12 percent through the first 11 months of 2022. With a bird flu outbreak, the cost of eggs tripled, giving...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

