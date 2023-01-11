Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Primanti Brothers opening location in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Weirton is getting a Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar. The popular Pittsburgh restaurant chain will be located in a new development on St. Thomas Drive, right off Three Springs Drive. It’s expected to open in the fall. City Manager Mike Adams says this is...
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
Customers line up for mega tattoo event in Salem
There was a long line Friday at a tattoo shop in Salem. It was the business' biggest event of the year.
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
Primanti Bros opening new location in West Virginia
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Y’all” is going to change to “yinz” in Weirton this year when a popular Pittsburgh sandwich chain set up shop in Weirton. It’s famous for fries on a sandwich. Primanti Bros will open in Weirton. City Manager Mike Adams told 7News the new location will be off of Three Springs Drive […]
New daycare opens in Jefferson County
A new daycare has opened in Jefferson County. Stepping Stones Academy LLC is now open at 816 N. 4th Street in Steubenville. The daycare hopes to help all families with child care between the ages of 3-5. Stepping Stones offers care from 8:30-5:30 Monday-Friday all year round. Stepping Stone says throughout the day children will […]
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
WTOV 9
Hancock County art showcase highlighting 'New Works'
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The Top of West Virginia Arts Council is providing something for the whole family, as it is showcasing some local art in the area. Since 2008, the council strives to bring cultural and educational activities to both Brooke and Hancock counties, something it did at its opening reception Thursday evening.
WTOV 9
Tenants remain positive as Fort Steuben Mall management changes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall is a pretty hot topic here in the Ohio Valley. Now, many tenants, old and new, are speaking out with their thoughts on what the future may hold. "Previous management told us that we needed to stop all events and remove anything...
WTRF
Strussion home searched with high-tech DNA technology
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
2 big names to play Youngstown this year
Two big-name music acts are coming to downtown Youngstown in the next few months.
WTOV 9
Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
WTOV 9
Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
WTOV 9
Group Hosts event in honor of M.L.K. Day
Wheeling, W.Va. — This is what brought people out from Wheeling University and people from the community for a debate early Saturday afternoon, on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. With the numerous events planned this weekend, their main goal was to engage the whole community, specifically the...
WTOV 9
Egg on your face? Not at these prices
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It feels like one thing after the next with inflation holding wallets down while costs continue to soar. The price of groceries had gone up 12 percent through the first 11 months of 2022. With a bird flu outbreak, the cost of eggs tripled, giving...
Wheeling Waterfront Hall will open in 2023, what will be in the building?
Waterfront Hall in Wheeling is expected to open in 2023. The group posted a guide on how the building will come together. Waterfront Hall is expected to have a house run tavern and a performance venue, a coffee/dry bar, a retail/ service business, two Airbnb apartments, a wedding venue with a capacity of 250 people, […]
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
