WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
Inmate serving 100-year sentence sets fire at Elmore Correctional chapel, causing 'extensive damage'
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility will face new charges after officers say he admitted to setting a fire at the prison's chapel Wednesday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections said a correctional officer was investigating a report of contraband when he noticed the fire and inmate Noah White leaving the building.
Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a repeat violent offender of fatally gunning down a mother in front of her kids during a failed robbery attempt. That incident happened on Christmas Eve in 2014. Jhavarske Jackson, 26, of Montgomery, was found guilty of manslaughter in the...
As Tornado Hit Autauga County, Survivors Hid in Tubs, Shipping Container
An engine mechanic in Autauga County took refuge in a shipping container as Thursday’s tornado destroyed his shop and killed two of his neighbors. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors are emerging as residents comb through the damage from the storm that killed seven people in Autauga County.
More details in the domestic-related homicide in Hope Hull
WAKA 8 has more details in the domestic-related homicide that happened in Hope Hull Wednesday night. Terry Brandon Cumbie is charged with capital murder involving a burglary and 1st degree domestic violence involving a burglary. Court records state that Cumbie, of Pike Road, made forced entry into a home in...
MCSO: Man arrested in Hope Hull domestic-related homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a domestic-related fatal shooting Wednesday. Deputies responded around 9:00 p.m. to the 200 block of George Drive in Hope Hull. Once they arrived, they found the victim, 40-year-old Joseph Williams, dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect,...
Crenshaw County residents celebrate the life of W.A. “Trooper” Neal
Luverne resident William Andrew “W.A.” Neal, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 9 at Baptist Medical Center South. He is mourned by family and friends throughout Crenshaw County and beyond, many who say he lived a life of service and left behind big shoes to fill. He went by...
Alabama man helps save state trooper after tornado sent trees crashing down on their vehicles
The tornado warning arrived in Alexander City, Alabama, at 1:25 pm CT. Fifty-six-year-old cattle farmer Greg Jones saw sun, clouds, sprinkles of rain. Little did he know that within moments, he would escape death. Little did he know that he would soon help save the life of an Alabama state trooper.
Governor Ivey appoints Mark Harrell as new Autauga County sheriff
Governor Ivey has appointed Mark Harrell as the new sheriff of Autauga County. Harrell recently retired as lieutenant with the Prattville Police Department, where he had been for 23 years. Harrell was one of three Republican candidates vying to become sheriff in the 2022 primary before losing to Sheriff Joe...
Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado
Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
