Elmore, AL

WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Seven People Killed in Autauga County Tornado Are Identified

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the seven people killed when a tornado hit the Old Kingston area on Thursday. The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-3, with winds up to 150MPH. Storm surveys are continuing. The sheriff’s office says...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Deatsville Teenager Dies Ten Days after Wreck in Autauga County

A 17-year-old from Deatsville has died of injuries from a wreck. Alabama State Troopers say the teenager died in a hospital Friday after a wreck on Tuesday, January 3. The teen’s name has not been released. Investigators say the teen was driving a pickup truck that hit a street...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck

A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms

AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Relief efforts are underway in areas across central Alabama, including in Autauga County where multiple deaths have been confirmed after tornadoes swept across the central part of the state Thursday. Shortly before 6 p.m., interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill broke the news that six deaths...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

MPD: Victim identified after Wednesday morning homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the murder of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. According to police, Wednesday around 6:35 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call on the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road near the Southern Blvd. regarding a death. Upon arrival,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

More details in the domestic-related homicide in Hope Hull

WAKA 8 has more details in the domestic-related homicide that happened in Hope Hull Wednesday night. Terry Brandon Cumbie is charged with capital murder involving a burglary and 1st degree domestic violence involving a burglary. Court records state that Cumbie, of Pike Road, made forced entry into a home in...
HOPE HULL, AL
alabamanews.net

Six Tornado Fatalities Confirmed in Autauga County

WAKA 8 has confirmed that six people have been killed in the tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday afternoon. Autauga County Sheriff David Hill says the deaths happened in the Old Kingston area, which is in the northern part of the county. It appears the same tornado that caused extensive...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MCSO: Man arrested in Hope Hull domestic-related homicide

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a domestic-related fatal shooting Wednesday. Deputies responded around 9:00 p.m. to the 200 block of George Drive in Hope Hull. Once they arrived, they found the victim, 40-year-old Joseph Williams, dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect,...
HOPE HULL, AL
wvtm13.com

Seven dead, several homes destroyed after tornadoes in Alabama counties

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: Friday, 10:25 a.m. Officials now say there are seven deaths connected to Thursday's storms in Autauga County. Six people are confirmed dead on Thursday after a tornado tore through Autauga County earlier that day. Elmore and Autauga counties are just a few locations across Alabama that saw destruction and lives lost.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Governor Ivey appoints Mark Harrell as new Autauga County sheriff

Governor Ivey has appointed Mark Harrell as the new sheriff of Autauga County. Harrell recently retired as lieutenant with the Prattville Police Department, where he had been for 23 years. Harrell was one of three Republican candidates vying to become sheriff in the 2022 primary before losing to Sheriff Joe...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
apr.org

Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado

Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
SELMA, AL

