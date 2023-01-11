Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit receives free minivan to transport disabled clients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cedar Lake Foundation, a Louisville nonprofit focused on supporting people with intellectual and development disabilities, received a new minivan Thursday thanks to Glaser's Collision Centers and Geico. Glaser's refurbished a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country and presented it to Cedar Lake. "We have a personal...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rossina Sandoval Monsivais ATHENA display unveiled at Dubois County Museum
The Rotary Club of Dubois County unveiled Rossina Sandoval Monsivais’ display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on January 11, 2023. Rossina was named the 2022 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award on August 18th at the Club’s 10th Annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, which celebrates female leaders of Dubois County. Her display joins those of all previous recipients in the ATHENA exhibit. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019) and Kelly Clauss (2021).
wdrb.com
JCPS employee tests positive for mpox, according to letter sent to families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools' families were notified Friday that a district employee had tested positive for mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). In a letter sent to families from 22 schools, the district said the employee was in their building at least once during the last...
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
wdrb.com
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Leroy J. Braunecker, 88, Ferdinand
Leroy J. Braunecker, 88, of Ferdinand, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Leroy was born September 22, 1934, in Ferdinand to Joseph and Matilda (Schultheis) Braunecker. He was united in marriage to Betty Durcholz on October 10, 1959, in Saint Henry Catholic Church. Leroy was...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown cancels downtown event, replaces it with upcoming fall festival
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Elizabethtown is cancelling a downtown event and replacing it with another. Amy Inman, who works in public relations for the city, said the annual BBQ, Bands, and Bikes event is not on the 2023 calendar. Instead, the city is planning a fall festival for late September called the Heartland Harvest Festival.
WLKY.com
'Heel Dog, Heal' program at Norton Healthcare aims to bring furry friends into patient care
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Gavin, one of 10 facility dogs, is the newest member to join the Heel Dog, Heal program at Norton Healthcare. The 3-year-old golden Labrador retriever works with Rachel Dawson, a child life specialist, to help patients in the adult and children's emergency department at Norton Hospital.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Stone Carvers to host class at Dubois County Museum
The Stone Carvers Group is looking for interested folks to join them in a special class to be held at the Dubois County Museum at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The class will be led by Jim Corn. Depending on the turnout, the group dedicated to preserving the legacy of the talented stone carvers that moved to Dubois County from Pfaffenweiler will continue the class to teach a new generation the skills.
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Northeast Dubois Kindergarten registration coming up
Kindergarten Registration is February 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 (Open House) at the NDES front office. For those who are not wanting to attend in person, forms are also available online at nedubois.k12.in.us and can be returned to school anytime from now until February 15, 2023. Brand new students...
'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
WLKY.com
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
UofL doctor discusses signs of sudden cardiac arrest, what to look for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lisa Marie Presley’s death and Damar Hamlin’s recovery have cardiac arrest at the forefront of the national conversation. University of Louisville Health says they see patients suffering from cardiac arrest every single day. They say the majority of the cases are of people complaining...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Purple Pearl
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Purple Pearl. The med spa in downtown New Albany offers aesthetic injectable services such as Botox, Fillers, and Kybella, and vitamin B complex injections as well as skin treatments such as hydrafacials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, microdermabrasions, skin tightening and laser treatments.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
Comments / 0