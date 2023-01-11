ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
Man dies in semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 east of Jerome

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I84 at milepost 173 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene. This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Two arrested in Mountain Home infant death

BOISE, Idaho — Mountain Home Police have arrested two adults they claim are connected to the death of an infant that was reported on Jan. 5. According to Mountain Home Police Department, on Jan. 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m., two units responded to a home following the report that an infant was unresponsive.
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish

When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob

Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
