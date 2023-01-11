Read full article on original website
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
kmvt
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
Man dies in semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 east of Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I84 at milepost 173 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene. This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Two arrested in Mountain Home infant death
BOISE, Idaho — Mountain Home Police have arrested two adults they claim are connected to the death of an infant that was reported on Jan. 5. According to Mountain Home Police Department, on Jan. 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m., two units responded to a home following the report that an infant was unresponsive.
Post Register
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
kmvt
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have new details about a weekend stabbing in Twin Falls. Court records allege Twin Falls resident Helena Herrera stabbed her ex-husband Christopher Herrera and a woman by the name of Desiree Prieto. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Sparks...
kmvt
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob
Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
2 Iconic Twin Falls Restaurants Sold and Big Changes are Coming
Twin Falls is a city loaded with restaurant options, but few are as iconic and rich in history as the Turf Club and The Depot Grill. But times are changing, and the restaurants are in the process of being sold. Many things will remain the same as they have been for decades but we can also expect big changes from the new owners.
