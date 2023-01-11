PMC-ISU partnership to bolster Bengal athletes’ medical care, add to providers on sidelines

Read full article on original website
Pocatello zoo to host fundraiser featuring beer, hot irons and animals
POCATELLO — Always searching for new and exciting fundraiser ideas, Zoo Idaho in Pocatello has scheduled its first annual Poke Fest. Zoo staff invites all to see the animals in their winter habitats while enjoying a beer from Off The Rails Brewing. “It’s a way to get people out...
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
William Ned Day Jr.
William (Billy) Ned Day, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 11, 2023. Billy was born April 1, 1964, in Santa Barbara, California, to William Ned Day and Laura Kay Day. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and then joined the United States Army and completed his GED.
UPDATE: Power restored in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — There are over 5,000 people without power in several cities across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon. According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, there are 5,375 customers without power in the areas surrounding Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Shelley. The reason behind the outage...
‘It’s the way to honor her memory.’ Happy Chinese reopens following family tragedy
IDAHO FALLS — Happy Chinese Restaurant has reopened in downtown Idaho Falls after a family tragedy last year. Jay and Lily Li have owned the award-winning restaurant on Shoup Avenue since 2003. Jay has always cooked the food while Lily focused on customer service, accounting and other business needs.
Applications now being accepted after D91 School Board Chair resigns
IDAHO FALLS — Board Chair Lara Hill has resigned from the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees effective immediately. The board will be accepting applications from candidates interested in the Zone 3 seat until Feb. 7. Hill has represented Zone 3 since September 2018. The zone includes the Theresa Bunker,...
Alleged robbery suspect shot in Pocatello and taken to hospital
POCATELLO (KPVI) — An alleged robber was shot late Wednesday night and is being treated for the gunshot wound at a local hospital. Pocatello Police Department officials said a robbery was reported at 10:35 p.m. at 450 West Griffith Street in Pocatello. Police said the reporting party shot the...
UPS driver dies following crash on I-15
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
Motions filed to move rape case out of Soda Springs, allow recorded phone calls as evidence
SODA SPRINGS — A pair of motions filed in a case involving a former Soda Springs High School basketball coach have called for a trial relocation and the admittance of recorded phone calls as evidence. Wade Lee Schvaneveldt, 52, faces 20 felony charges of rape dating back to March...
Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison
POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof
Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees
POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
Man charged after he allegedly steals car at gas station, totals it and runs away
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old is facing a felony grand theft charge after he allegedly stole a running vehicle, crashed it and tried running away from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer responded to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after 5 a.m. at a Maverik gas station on Woodruff Avenue.
