ajmc.com
Vaccinated, Unvaccinated First Responders Have Significantly Different Beliefs About Effectiveness
Depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status, there were differences in the sources first responders in Kentucky preferred to receive information from, their willingness to believe conspiracy theories, and the perceived risk of the virus. Sources of information about vaccines, willingness to believe conspiracy theories, and perceived risk of the COVID-19...
There's a new COVID variant in the US; Here's what you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors at Norton Healthcare are urging vaccination as they learn more about yet another COVID-19 variant. “While COVID can be a mild disease for many people, there are still individuals who are at risk for severe COVID. People who have underlying health conditions, people who are older," Dr. Kristina Bryant said.
WLKY.com
UofL doctor discusses signs of sudden cardiac arrest, what to look for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lisa Marie Presley’s death and Damar Hamlin’s recovery have cardiac arrest at the forefront of the national conversation. University of Louisville Health says they see patients suffering from cardiac arrest every single day. They say the majority of the cases are of people complaining...
wdrb.com
JCPS employee tests positive for mpox, according to letter sent to families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools' families were notified Friday that a district employee had tested positive for mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). In a letter sent to families from 22 schools, the district said the employee was in their building at least once during the last...
Health report: COVID cases rebound in latest report; flu declines but hits children worst; get vaccines
After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued earlier this week. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the past seven days in the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky bans TikTok on government devices
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has join the list of states banning TikTok on government devices. The app restriction is now updated in the state employee handbook. Almost half of all states with the U.S. have banned TikTok on government devices because of privacy concerns. According to the handbook, employee's...
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
Eastern Progress
Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
Deadline to sign up for state subsidized health insurance, Kynect, is near
Deadline to sign up for state subsidized health insurance is approaching
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Wave 3
I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
spectrumnews1.com
Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills
FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
WKYT 27
Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
fox56news.com
Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated benefits
A large crowd of eastern Kentuckians gathered at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday to learn the next steps in getting their disability benefits reinstated. The disabled Kentuckians were scammed by convicted attorney Eric C. Conn and lost their benefits seven years ago. Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated...
