There are all sorts of things that trigger me to write about what I do. Oftentimes, I write about things that I’ve seen people ask about. Each day on Facebook, I see people posting about needing help with issues facing them in their lives. Some need clothing, many need food, others need help with getting furniture for their children, and many are struggling financially and can’t cover their utility bills. Today there was a post from someone looking for a safe place to live with her children. It’s so sad!

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO