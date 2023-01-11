Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
‘Coffee with the Conductor’ returns to Marion Theatre this week
The conductor of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra is inviting members of the community to join him at the Marion Theatre on Friday for an in-depth discussion on this month’s featured concert. On Friday, January 13, beginning at 10 a.m., Conductor Matthew Wardell will explore the pieces that will be...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Parks and Rec to host 2023 Central Florida Regional Envirothon
North America’s largest outdoor environmental competition for high school students is heading to Marion County in March. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Central Florida Regional Envirothon on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat, which is located at 23532 NE 110th Avenue in Citra.
ocala-news.com
William Harding James
William Harding James was born January 1, 1921, in Kendrick, Florida to General Grant James and Mary McMillan James. The community affectionately called, “James Town.” The house in which he was born still stands on the property next to the present home. Mr. James transitioned to his final rest from the comfort of his home on January 4, 2023. In 1954, he married Earnestine Scott. His son and grandson preceded him in death.
wogx.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
alachuachronicle.com
NW 6th Street closed Saturday morning between NW 7th Ave and NW 8th Ave
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, January 14, NW 6th Street will be closed between 7th Ave and 8th Ave. The closure is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The closure is for Gainesville Police Department’s Open House for its Public Service Academy.
ocala-news.com
Brick City Center for the Arts to host ‘Words, Music, Art…A Love Story’ in February
The vocal ensemble Brick City Cabaret Company is returning to the Brick City Center for the Arts in February with three performances that will explore romance through songs from New York’s vibrant cabaret scene and the best of Broadway. Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) and the Ocala Civic Theatre (OCT)...
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up returns on February 11
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. On the day of the event, the festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. as real cowboys drive...
ocala-news.com
Belleview High School to host MCPS Parent Partnership event
Marion County Public Schools will provide parents and families with resources to help their students better prepare for tests during an upcoming event at Belleview High School. The event, which is part of the Parent Partnership series, will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at Belleview High...
NAACP hosts discussion on gun violence
Concerned residents, clergy members, law enforcement and community leaders gathered Tuesday night to discuss ways to stem the tide of gun violence and deaths that is sweeping through predominantly African American neighborhoods of West Ocala. The town hall style meeting, called by the Marion County Chapter of the NAACP, follows...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
WCJB
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new CEO
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new leadership. Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families access to early learning programs and prepares them for school. Theall is returning to North Central Florida after spending decades...
click orlando
Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records...
Independent Florida Alligator
Williston family hosts ‘Snow Party’ fundraiser in memory of their lost daughter
For all the Floridians who missed out on a White Christmas, Saturday’s 4th Annual Snow Party is a chance to escape the record heat this winter and give back to the community. Hosted at Kirby Family Farm in Williston, Florida, Snow Party has all the facets of the season,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy
An Ocala Police Department sergeant has graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Leadership Academy, Class 52. OPD Sergeant Ronald Malone, along with 41 other graduates, met for four week-long sessions at the Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida. During the academy, they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their law enforcement agencies and communities as they prepare for future challenges.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
How to Find Help and Resources When You Need Them in Lake County, Florida
There are all sorts of things that trigger me to write about what I do. Oftentimes, I write about things that I’ve seen people ask about. Each day on Facebook, I see people posting about needing help with issues facing them in their lives. Some need clothing, many need food, others need help with getting furniture for their children, and many are struggling financially and can’t cover their utility bills. Today there was a post from someone looking for a safe place to live with her children. It’s so sad!
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating shooting on SW 1st Street
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a shooting that occurred on SW 1st Street this morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot near the 1700 block of SW 1st Street in Ocala, according to a social media post from OPD. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Couple Used Retirement Money to Open Innovative Fla. School — and Now Its Students Defy the Odds
Verna and Simon Johnson purchased a 12-acre plot of run down-houses in Gainesville 25 years ago to open the Caring and Sharing Learning School, where their mostly Black students excel At a time when math and reading scores across the nation have plummeted due to school closures during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a charter school in Florida is empowering its students — 92 percent of whom are Black — to beat the odds. The Caring and Sharing Learning School was created in 1998 in Gainesville,...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
