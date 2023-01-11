Read full article on original website
How Ana de Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Channeled Old Hollywood
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at last night’s Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night—especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
Host Jerrod Carmichael Brought His Fashion A-Game to the Golden Globes
It’s a lot of pressure to host a major Hollywood awards show, but comedian Jerrod Carmichael nailed his turn on the Golden Globes mainstage tonight. He proved he could land a good joke, but even better outfits. Carmichael’s several changes throughout the evening were all about modern—and at times, unexpected—riffs on traditional menswear cues. Meaning, no boring black or navy suits here!
The Night Belonged to Menswear: Rule-breaking Tailoring at the Golden Globes
Did you feel the love last night at the Golden Globes? The winning men sure did, judging by the gushing demonstrations of it. Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film winner Colin Farrell effusively (and quite endearingly) declared his respect and admiration for his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson, who blew him a kiss in return; while Austin Butler, who took the statuette for Lead Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, declared his love for both his fellow nominees and his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood buddies Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt. As for Pitt, everyone flirted with him, not least of all Harvey Guillen, who was a presenter alongside Salma Hayek Pinault.
Jenna Ortega’s Golden Globes Bob Is Undeniably Good
Jenna Ortega shot to fame as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix reboot, Wednesday, and swiftly made her sullen character’s signature hairstyle—full fringe and long braids—her own. So much so that it’s difficult to envision any other haircut on the actor. Or at least, it was before she walked the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet last night.
Michelle Williams Turned to Gucci for her Postpartum Red Carpet Moment
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet last night at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for “Best Actress” for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Janelle Monáe Updated the Beehive for the Red Carpet
Janelle Monáe took it back to the sixties for the National Board of Review Awards. The Glass Onion star rocked a blonde, ’60s-esque beehive for the star-studded fest on Sunday night, where she received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the hit Netflix film. Co-star Daniel Craig presented Monáe with her award.
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Michelle Yeoh On Her Meaningful, Award-Winning Globes Night
It was truly Michelle Yeoh’s night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening. The actor won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once—one of the year’s buzziest films—and her powerful acceptance speech on-stage brought down the house. Yeoh spoke of her long fight to make it in Hollywood as a Malaysian actor, and dedicated her award to “all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”
Kendall Jenner’s “Bathtub” Watch Is the French-Girl Alternative to the Cartier Tank
If Cartier’s Tank and Panthère watches are the maison’s headliners when it comes to timepieces, the Baignoire is the rebellious supporting act. Not quite classic enough to reach the wrists of royals—Princess Diana wore the boxy military-inspired Tank while Kate, the new Princess of Wales, lives in the sportier Ballon Bleu—the quirky Baignoire, affectionately named after its bathtub shape, is a firm French favorite. Among its fans? Gallic doyennes Catherine Deneuve, Romy Schneider and Jeanne Moreau.
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards return live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event comes after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)—which selects the nominees and winners for the night—was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
The Very Best Social Media Reactions to the 2023 Golden Globes
The 80th Golden Globes aired Tuesday night from Los Angeles’s Beverly Hilton hotel, meaning we’ve officially entered awards season, baby. It’s been a complicated few years for this particular telecast, to say the very least—but with its return to NBC, where it was helmed by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, 2023 seemed to mark the dawn of a new Globes era.
On the Podcast: The Highs and Lows of the Golden Globes
Well, we’d be remiss not to take the opportunity to make a Women Talking pun because this week we were just that, women talking to Jessie Buckley about her new film, the Mennonite #metoo reckoning, Women Talking. The Irish actor and singer has been a stealth Vogue favorite for a few years, especially after her peak performance in last year’s meditation on maternal ambivalence, The Lost Daughter, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award and her Olivier Award-winning turn as Sally Bowles in last year’s production of Cabaret on the West End. Buckley met us in person in the Condé Nast podcasting studio looking like–in her words–a 1920s Joan of Arc in a balloon sleeved blouse with a leather vest that looked like the chicest Issey Miyake body armor.
How Best-Actress Winner Quinta Brunson Got Ready for the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson looked every inch the award winner on Tuesday night—which, as it turns out, was the appropriate approach. Brunson and her glam team joined at her Los Angeles home ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes, the better to create a beauty look worthy of the red carpet—and her custom Christian Siriano gown.
Selena Gomez’s High Ponytail Is a Red Carpet Win at the Golden Globes
What is the quickest way to turn heads on the red carpet? Confidence, of course—and a ponytail primed for a similar sort of swivel and swing. To balance her aubergine velvet Valentino, Selena Gomez opted for a high-slung ponytail that volleyed youthful buoyancy and full-tilt glamour, an ideal combination for the onset of awards season.
A Closer Look at Jenna Ortega’s Ethereal Golden Globes Gown
Jenna Ortega has been busy capturing our hearts as Wednesday Addams on her hit Netflix show Wednesday. So much so that the actor was nominated at last night’s Golden Globes in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category. She may wear all-black attire and pigtails while in-character on her show, but for the ceremony’s red carpet, the star opted for a softer ensemble. “What drew me to this look the most, is it felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately,” Ortega says.
Rihanna Shares a First Glimpse of Her Super Bowl Wardrobe
Following Rihanna’s surprise appearance at the Golden Globes with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky—Rih in custom Schiaparelli and Cartier diamonds, A$AP in Bottega Veneta suiting—the singer has teased her forthcoming Super Bowl half-time show, and the fashion talking points that will inevitably come with it. The cryptic video...
A Look Back at Tatjana Patitz on the Runway
There’s been an enormous collective outpouring of emotion occasioned by the death of Tatjana Patitz. One of the original supermodels, she exuded a quiet and womanly force. As her agents at Iconic Focus have posted, “Her beautiful unique eyes told a thousand stories.” A trained actress, Patitz created many characters on the runway during her career, some of which are collected here.
Margot Robbie Marks a New Style Direction in Red Hot Valentino
Red has the capacity to be powerful, playful, and seductive—and nobody knows that better than Margot Robbie, who was seen wearing not one, but two head-to-toe red looks on the same night. Photographed at the London premiere of her latest film Babylon, the actor modeled an Old Hollywood-inspired Valentino...
Collection
Presiding over the sprawling showroom in the central pavilion at Pitti’s Fortezza da Basso, Brunello Cucinelli seemed utterly at ease among the crowd of buyers, press people and various Pitti-peacocked types cramming the space. “I must say that I feel quite happy,” he said. Not surprising, as his company closed 2022 with sales revenue up by a hefty 30%.
Florence Pugh Shares the Recipe for Her Very Best ‘Garlicky Crostini’
For Florence Pugh, acting and cooking have always gone hand in hand. “I’ve played, throughout my entire career, very intense characters,” she explains. “When I get home, I really need to get back to my usual self—so I will always cook myself dinner.” Pugh’s decompression meal typically includes what she calls her “garlicky crostini,” a toasted-bread appetizer with garlic, feta, coriander, chili, and tomato pulp (oh, and anchovies— although only, Pugh clarifies, if you enjoy them).
