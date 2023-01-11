ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMta9_0kBW9kFa00

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen 03:02

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.

No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.

At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family.

"He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."

Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden.

"It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at the party," Detective Matthew Kriedler said. "At some point toward the end of the party, a verbal argument occurred within the venue, the juveniles were then asked to leave."

Once outside — things only escalated.

"We know approximately 30 juveniles were outside when an argument took place," Kriedler said.

Joe Holden: "And somebody had a gun?"

Kriedler: "Correct."

Two shots were fired from a smaller caliber handgun and Daimeon Allen was hit. He died a short time later at the hospital.

"It's been a roller coaster, it's just been bad," Chaheem Priest, Daimeon Allen's uncle, said.

Priest said his nephew was a protector — a young man whose influence was indelible.

"To know that my 14-year-old nephew was a protector at 14, it's hard to know like what could that young man have been…he could've been anything he wanted to be…he could've been a police officer on helping people out on the streets, you know what I mean? He could have done so much good for this world," Priest said.

Family and detectives are close to making an arrest — but are hoping more people come with information.

"Daimeon had such a big family that loved him and it's hurting so many of us," Shamane Allen said. "We need answers, we just need answers. My baby was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact them at: 856-225-8400.

Comments / 4

John Foley Jr
3d ago

My Deepest Condolences to Daimeon's Family. I have talked with a Detective from Camden County Prosecutor's Office. I can not & Will NOT COMMENT ON THIS ON -GOING INVESTIGATION. EVERYONE IS PULLING RESOURCES DILIGENTLY TO BRING WHOEVER IS RESPONSIBLE TO JUSTICE. PLEASE BE PATIENT w/ THE LEGAL PROCESS! Thank you & God Bless 🙏Nj'sJfJr 👍🏼💪🏼❤️🇺🇸

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Head-on collision involving Philadelphia police car under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car near Kingsessing Saturday night is under investigation. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th & Kingsessing.The officer and the driver of the Taurus were taken to separate hospitals with unknown conditions at this time.Officials say the Taurus was traveling east on Kingsessing while the officer was traveling west and both cars have heavy front-end damage.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for more updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot

A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy