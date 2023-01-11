2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

Police looking for 2 men accused of stealing exotic bird from Delran store 02:04

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.

The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.

Store manager Chris Luberski said a family already bought the bird and was coming in once a week to bond with it. The family was scheduled to take the bird home in six weeks.

"They are extremely upset, rightfully so," Luberski said. "If this bird isn't cared for properly and not hand-fed, it, unfortunately, will pass [away], so it's really a time issue now to try to locate this bird."

Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page .

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook.

"As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.

Customer Jill Hebner said she was stunned someone would steal a baby bird.

"That's awful," Hebner said. "I don't have any words for that, but I think that's awful."

Luberski also feels awful because the store is now changing how customers get to socialize with these birds.

"We are now forced to put locks on cages," Luberski said. "It is going to be a little bit difficult now."

Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.