Dating apps warning users of romance scams

By Vittoria Woodill
 3 days ago

Dating apps warns users of romance scams 02:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Federal Trade Commission says romance scams reported in the U.S. result in higher losses than any other type of scam, with over $300 million in reported losses each year since 2020.

Which is why on Tuesday, dating app users in more than 15 countries started seeing warnings pop up on their screens with tips to prevent scammers.

There are plenty of love stories out there.

"We met studying abroad in London and then I was smitten for her and I moved to Philadelphia, and the rest is history," former dating app user Travis Edward said.

But when love doesn't start in the air like it did for Travis and his wife, some go swiping for a soulmate online.

"Went on an online dating app Hinge and I met my girlfriend, and I'm still with her today," a former dating app user said.

Unfortunately, we've all heard of online dating nightmares.

"There's a lot of stories that people share online about people getting hurt and it's not fair," Philadelphia resident Jessica Ivey said.

Lexi Welch, of Philadelphia, says, "My guard has always been in up. I have had no problem but I know people who have."

As a result, Match Group, the parent company of a number of online dating platforms, just launched a global awareness campaign to help its users date safer.

"Over the next several weeks members of Tinder, Hinge, Match, Plenty of Fish, Our Time and Mettic, will begin to see messages of common tips and behaviors used by would be fraudsters," a Match Group representative said. "We have collaborated with a number of fraud experts to include the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators and the global anti-scam organization to create these tips."

Match Group has also taken steps to help prevent and warn users of potential scams by using features like selfie verification and video chat. To sending popup messages with safety tips if certain language is detected in conversations between users.

"That's the thing about online dating apps, you start talking, share pictures, and think you know them but you really don't," Albert Jones, of Philadelphia, said.

Despite the new text alerts, Match Group still cautions those who look for love online to keep their guard up and stay vigilant.

