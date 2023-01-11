ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New report says proposed congestion toll for Manhattan will hit Lyft, Uber drivers the hardest

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZAcv_0kBW9bJ300

The MTA is looking into implement a congestion toll in Manhattan, and a newly published report says that it will be drivers for Lyft, Uber, and other rideshare services that will be hit the hardest from these new tolling prices.

The MTA’s Central Business District Tolling Program could charge drivers anywhere from $9 to $23 daily for entering Manhattan below 60th Street – something Uber driver Pedro Acosta says he does regularly.

“The inflation is too much, including gasoline… that means our lives have been affected,” said Acosta, who says he enters and exits Manhattan below 60th Street up to 12 times a day for drop-offs and pick-ups.

The report, published by The Black Institute, says the program would be felt most by minority drivers such as Acosta. Researcher Jacob Scupp who was behind the report says that the rideshare driver industry in New York City is over 90% people of color and immigrants.

“It was very clear to us that the MTA did not do its due diligence when it came to the impact on communities of color,” said Scupp.

The plan aims to reduce traffic to help speed up buses, reduce pollution, and raise around $15 billion for mass transit projects. Scupp says rideshare drivers already have to pay a $2.75 fee for trips below 96th Street in Manhattan, and that these drivers already have other fees and expenses they need to account for, making this plan unfair for them.

The MTA says that the Federal Highway Administration would need to approve the plan before it makes its way to the MTA’s Traffic Mobility Review Board for final pricing.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge

NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations

People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents

NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Hochul, MTA float $5.5B ‘light rail’ for Brooklyn-Queens freight route

The boondoggle-prone MTA may take a “light”-er touch for its next big megaproject — after Gov. Hochul and transit officials on Tuesday said the authority will begin plans for a $5.5 billion “light rail” transit line from Bay Ridge to Jackson Heights. The proposed 14-mile “Interborough Express,” or IBX, would connect to 17 subway lines, along an existing freight route, with a segment running on the street by All Faiths Cemetery in the Middle Village section of Queens. The MTA opted for light rail because its “smaller, more flexible vehicles” allow its planners to route trains onto the street instead of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating 2 separate subway attacks in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

MTA conductor sprayed with ‘unknown liquid’ in random NYC attack

A female MTA conductor was sprayed in the face with an “unknown liquid” in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Friday morning, cops said.  The assailant approached the 39-year-old woman at the window of a train that had pulled into the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History station around 8:30 a.m., authorities said.  Without any prior interaction, he discharged the substance at the worker and took off, cops said.  Photos show EMS workers examining the woman’s eye and treating her at the scene.  The suspect was still on the loose later in the morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe

This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy