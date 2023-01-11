Woman returns from vacation to her car stolen

A woman in the Melrose section of the Bronx says she returned from a trip to Jamaica to find her car stolen.

Stacey Ann Harris parked her 2021 Honda just a few steps away from her home before her trip to Jamaica, and came back to the awful surprise of her car nowhere to be found.

Surveillance video shows an SUV parked in front of her car and after what seems to be a few minutes, someone exits the SUV and enters her car. A few moments later, a different person walks down that exact street, and moments after both the SUV and Harris’ car drive off.

This incident took place on Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. while some of Harris’ family members were home. She says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened on her block, adding that her car sensor was stolen just across the street of her home.

Since Harris filed a police report, the NYPD hasn’t been able to find the person who did it.

“It could be next a home invasion… anything could happen,” said Harris. “If they keep preying on the area, anything can happen to anyone that lives around here.”

Harris is working with the community and the NYPD to find out who committed this crime.