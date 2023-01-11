Man out on bail for slaying Bloomingburg woman kills himself after skipping sentencing

Gustavo Zambrano and his family waited two years for the man who killed his daughter, Tamika Zambrano, to be sentenced in Sullivan County Court.

That day was supposed to happen on Tuesday but instead of having the chance to face Raymond Cammerino, the Bloomingburg man never showed up.

“He took the easy way out. I wanted him to do time in jail,” said Zambrano. “Who gained from this? Nobody. Nobody.”

State police say Cammerino failed to appear at his sentencing at Sullivan County Court and was tracked by police to 7 Watkins Ave. in Middletown.

They say he shot himself dead inside the residence when authorities arrived to take him into custody.

“I couldn’t even sleep to be honest with you. This is not how I celebrate. The guy took my daughter’s life. I wanted him to do time in jail, not to take the easy way out,” said Zambrano.

Cammerino was out on bail.

His victim’s family say the Bloomingburg man was going to be sentenced to three to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in 2021.

Zambrano was killed taking a walk around her neighborhood in Bloomingburg.

The 39-year-old had a little girl, 13-year-old Angelic, who Tamika’s father is now raising.

Her father says the outcome of the case is now a double tragedy.

“Closure you find in movies, novels and books. There is not closure. There will never be closure. It’s unfortunately a very sad situation the way this turned out to be,” said Zambrano.

News 12 reached out to the Sullivan County District Attorney for comment but haven’t heard back.