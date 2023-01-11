ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone cracking down on illegal ATVs

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

New legislation in Suffolk County will allow for stricter penalties for illegal ATVs.

Local leaders say ATV drivers are failing to stop or pull over when officers attempt to stop them.

First-time offenders will now face a maximum fine of $1,000. Second-time offenders face a $3,000 fine.

A third-time offender now faces a fine of $7,500. Officials say the increased fines strengthens the county's current legislation.

"Our hope is that these penalties made through this legislation will deter anyone who thinks about getting on an ATV and illegally driving it," says Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

