Arizona State

Q97.9

25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire

People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Maine Writer

Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Banned Concepts Law

On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's banned concepts law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
manchesterinklink.com

“Two governors for the price of one” proposal gets hearing

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire legislators heard arguments in favor of a constitutional amendment that would introduce a lieutenant governor to New Hampshire’s state government. Currently New Hampshire is one of only five states along with Arizona, Maine, Oregon and Wyoming that does not have a...
TENNESSEE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Bill To Change Name of Columbus Day Gets Introduced

The debate over replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in New Hampshire returned to the State House on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill called Christopher Columbus a brutal figure with no real connection to the United States. But Columbus Day is held culturally sacred by many Italian-Americans, who...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Yes, asylum seekers wanting to work in Maine are hindered by a federal law

PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of people who are legally living Maine are prevented from working because of a federal law. They are asylum seekers. According to the United Nations, asylum is a form of protection. It allows people to stay in the United States instead of being deported to a country where they fear persecution or harm. But those people must apply for asylum. If the government grants them that status, they get protection and the legal right to stay in the United States.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

2 months after election, 2 state rep. candidates still waiting for winner to be declared

PEPPERELL - Who will be the next state representative in the First Middlesex District in Massachusetts?Just seven votes separated Republican Andrew Shepherd and Democrat Margaret Scarsdale after a recount.Shepherd is trailing, but he's still not conceding, even though it's been two months since Election Day."This has nothing to do with election denialism. This is a close, close margin. It's seven votes," he told WBZ-TV."At the end of the day, I still emerged the winner. We are confident in that vote," Scarsdale said.Shepherd argues the ballot counting process was marred by errors and says voters should head back to the polls.The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

‘I was a kid off the boat, adrift in the New World’: Remembering NH poet Charlie Simic

Charlie Simic was an adopted son of New Hampshire, having arrived here 50 years ago, but as a poet, literary critic, and commentator, he remained a citizen of the world. He lived in a blue saltbox near Bow Lake in Strafford with his wife, Helen Lubin, while sharing his world view and faith in the […] The post ‘I was a kid off the boat, adrift in the New World’: Remembering NH poet Charlie Simic appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
STRAFFORD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine panel votes to appeal to seek child death records

AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislative committee voted Friday to appeal a judge's conclusion that lawmakers aren't entitled to full investigative files on four child deaths that spurred further child welfare reforms. The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted 6-4 to appeal to seek the files from the Maine Department...
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters

New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a bill to end the state’s tradition of open primaries by requiring residents to register with a political party at least four months before the state primaries in order to vote in that primary.  House Bill 101 would bar a longstanding practice in the state: independent-minded voters voting in a […] The post House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Scott administration officials testified Thursday that they have concerns about meeting near-term climate targets outlined in the Global Solutions Act. Vermont lawmakers are moving forward with plans to revise a clean heat bill. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine House lays out plans for 131st legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine — House leaders from both parties are laying out their plans for the next two years. Democratic Majority Leader Representative Maureen Terry, D-Gorham, and Assistant Majority Leader Representative Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, said they are looking forward to building on the work they've already done. "We've gotten so...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

McQuade named TD Bank’s New England Metro president

TD Bank has tapped veteran New England banker Sheryl L. McQuade to run its northern New England region. Chris Giamo, TD Bank’s head of commercial banking, said McQuade, whose senior lending posts in her 30-year career include stops at Hartford’s United Bank, Boston’s Berkshire Bank and Bank of America, will serve as president of TD Bank’s New England Metro, overseeing operations in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The region has approximately 130 locations and 4,300 employees.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

