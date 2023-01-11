PEPPERELL - Who will be the next state representative in the First Middlesex District in Massachusetts?Just seven votes separated Republican Andrew Shepherd and Democrat Margaret Scarsdale after a recount.Shepherd is trailing, but he's still not conceding, even though it's been two months since Election Day."This has nothing to do with election denialism. This is a close, close margin. It's seven votes," he told WBZ-TV."At the end of the day, I still emerged the winner. We are confident in that vote," Scarsdale said.Shepherd argues the ballot counting process was marred by errors and says voters should head back to the polls.The...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO