25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Banned Concepts Law
On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's banned concepts law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
manchesterinklink.com
“Two governors for the price of one” proposal gets hearing
CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire legislators heard arguments in favor of a constitutional amendment that would introduce a lieutenant governor to New Hampshire’s state government. Currently New Hampshire is one of only five states along with Arizona, Maine, Oregon and Wyoming that does not have a...
thepulseofnh.com
Bill To Change Name of Columbus Day Gets Introduced
The debate over replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in New Hampshire returned to the State House on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill called Christopher Columbus a brutal figure with no real connection to the United States. But Columbus Day is held culturally sacred by many Italian-Americans, who...
NHPR
NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more
Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
WMUR.com
Bill filed to rename Columbus Day in New Hampshire Indigenous Peoples' Day
CONCORD, N.H. — The debate over replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in New Hampshire returned to the State House on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill called Christopher Columbus a brutal figure with no real connection to the United States. "And he certainly never came to the United...
Yes, asylum seekers wanting to work in Maine are hindered by a federal law
PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of people who are legally living Maine are prevented from working because of a federal law. They are asylum seekers. According to the United Nations, asylum is a form of protection. It allows people to stay in the United States instead of being deported to a country where they fear persecution or harm. But those people must apply for asylum. If the government grants them that status, they get protection and the legal right to stay in the United States.
2 months after election, 2 state rep. candidates still waiting for winner to be declared
PEPPERELL - Who will be the next state representative in the First Middlesex District in Massachusetts?Just seven votes separated Republican Andrew Shepherd and Democrat Margaret Scarsdale after a recount.Shepherd is trailing, but he's still not conceding, even though it's been two months since Election Day."This has nothing to do with election denialism. This is a close, close margin. It's seven votes," he told WBZ-TV."At the end of the day, I still emerged the winner. We are confident in that vote," Scarsdale said.Shepherd argues the ballot counting process was marred by errors and says voters should head back to the polls.The...
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
‘I was a kid off the boat, adrift in the New World’: Remembering NH poet Charlie Simic
Charlie Simic was an adopted son of New Hampshire, having arrived here 50 years ago, but as a poet, literary critic, and commentator, he remained a citizen of the world. He lived in a blue saltbox near Bow Lake in Strafford with his wife, Helen Lubin, while sharing his world view and faith in the […] The post ‘I was a kid off the boat, adrift in the New World’: Remembering NH poet Charlie Simic appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Maine panel votes to appeal to seek child death records
AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislative committee voted Friday to appeal a judge's conclusion that lawmakers aren't entitled to full investigative files on four child deaths that spurred further child welfare reforms. The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted 6-4 to appeal to seek the files from the Maine Department...
House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters
New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a bill to end the state’s tradition of open primaries by requiring residents to register with a political party at least four months before the state primaries in order to vote in that primary. House Bill 101 would bar a longstanding practice in the state: independent-minded voters voting in a […] The post House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCAX
Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Scott administration officials testified Thursday that they have concerns about meeting near-term climate targets outlined in the Global Solutions Act. Vermont lawmakers are moving forward with plans to revise a clean heat bill. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Maine House lays out plans for 131st legislature
AUGUSTA, Maine — House leaders from both parties are laying out their plans for the next two years. Democratic Majority Leader Representative Maureen Terry, D-Gorham, and Assistant Majority Leader Representative Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, said they are looking forward to building on the work they've already done. "We've gotten so...
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?
Legislators might reconsider how second homeowners pay property taxes. In more than a third of towns, they pay a lower rate than primary residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?.
WMUR.com
Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
nhbr.com
McQuade named TD Bank’s New England Metro president
TD Bank has tapped veteran New England banker Sheryl L. McQuade to run its northern New England region. Chris Giamo, TD Bank’s head of commercial banking, said McQuade, whose senior lending posts in her 30-year career include stops at Hartford’s United Bank, Boston’s Berkshire Bank and Bank of America, will serve as president of TD Bank’s New England Metro, overseeing operations in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The region has approximately 130 locations and 4,300 employees.
NEWS CENTER Maine
