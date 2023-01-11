ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12newsnow.com

Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
HOUSTON, TX
Talk 1340

Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston

When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Things to do in Houston this weekend, January 13 to 16

Whatever your interests are, there's something for you this weekend. Head to Galveston and try a new restaurant at a special price, catch a Star Trek screening with William Shatner himself or attend one of the MLK parades around the city. Here's a look at just some of the things...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location

Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston gets excited for two MLK Day parades to commemorate Dr. King

HOUSTON - We’re headed into a long holiday weekend, one where Houstonians will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades Houston has had two MLK Day parades to commemorate Dr. King and this year is no different. "Oh my goodness, we have so many (parade and float) entries. You’d be amazed," smiles Tony Deleon the Director of Houston's MLK Grande Parade.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
pvamu.edu

The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA

Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

LIST: Houston-area MLK Day Celebrations

HOUSTON - There are numerous events going on to celebrate Martin Luther King Day in the Houston area. Here's just a few of them going on. Let the children play and learn honoring Dr. King with messages of unity justice and peace at the Children’s Museum Houston on Saturday. The 27th Annual MLK Day Celebration includes a violin performance peace march award ceremony and more five dollars a person from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Partly cloudy, windy Saturday evening in the high 50s

The gradual warm up has begun across Southeast Texas with temperatures only around 50 on Sunday morning. The afternoons will return to the 70s, with some possible record highs on Tuesday. Expect a few showers around Houston for Martin Luther King Day but most of your outdoor activities should be good with only brief interruptions. Widespread rain and scattered storms come with the next cold front Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Chevron Houston Marathon: Expected road closures in downtown

HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon is back for another year. If you plan on going into downtown Houston this weekend, you should be aware of road closures. The marathon takes place over two days, Saturday and Sunday. The We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron will be on Saturday starting at 7:50 a.m. The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon will be on Sunday starting at 6:50 a.m.
