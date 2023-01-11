Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, January 13 to 16
Whatever your interests are, there's something for you this weekend. Head to Galveston and try a new restaurant at a special price, catch a Star Trek screening with William Shatner himself or attend one of the MLK parades around the city. Here's a look at just some of the things...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Brett's BBQ Shop is back in a brand-new building in Katy
The long-awaited return of Brett's BBQ Shop occurred Jan. 7. The barbecue restaurant boasts a bigger space, increased parking and a full bar. (Courtesy Brett's BBQ Shop) The long-awaited return of Brett’s BBQ Shop was welcomed with a soft opening Jan. 7. The official reopening was Jan. 11. The...
fox26houston.com
Houston gets excited for two MLK Day parades to commemorate Dr. King
HOUSTON - We’re headed into a long holiday weekend, one where Houstonians will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades Houston has had two MLK Day parades to commemorate Dr. King and this year is no different. "Oh my goodness, we have so many (parade and float) entries. You’d be amazed," smiles Tony Deleon the Director of Houston's MLK Grande Parade.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
fox26houston.com
Visually impaired athletes prepare to participate in Chevron Houston Marathon
Tens of thousands of runners, including those with disabilities, will take to the streets of Houston Sunday morning for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco half-marathon. FOX 26's Shelby Rose reports on the efforts of EyeCan Alliance to help those who are visually impaired cross the finish line.
pvamu.edu
The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA
Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel celebrates NASA moon landing in Miss Universe 2023 national costume contest
When Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel took the stage in the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show this week, she wore the moon, literally.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
realtynewsreport.com
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
fox26houston.com
LIST: Houston-area MLK Day Celebrations
HOUSTON - There are numerous events going on to celebrate Martin Luther King Day in the Houston area. Here's just a few of them going on. Let the children play and learn honoring Dr. King with messages of unity justice and peace at the Children’s Museum Houston on Saturday. The 27th Annual MLK Day Celebration includes a violin performance peace march award ceremony and more five dollars a person from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
These Houston Mexican restaurants have something for everyone
From tamales and tacos to gorditas and fajitas, H-Town has a spot for everyone.
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
fox26houston.com
Partly cloudy, windy Saturday evening in the high 50s
The gradual warm up has begun across Southeast Texas with temperatures only around 50 on Sunday morning. The afternoons will return to the 70s, with some possible record highs on Tuesday. Expect a few showers around Houston for Martin Luther King Day but most of your outdoor activities should be good with only brief interruptions. Widespread rain and scattered storms come with the next cold front Wednesday.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Chevron Houston Marathon: Expected road closures in downtown
HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon is back for another year. If you plan on going into downtown Houston this weekend, you should be aware of road closures. The marathon takes place over two days, Saturday and Sunday. The We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron will be on Saturday starting at 7:50 a.m. The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon will be on Sunday starting at 6:50 a.m.
