This content was produced in partnership with Growatt. As convenient as today’s mobile devices can be, our over-reliance on electronics is not without problems; namely, having to keep all those mobile gadgets charged when you’re on the move. Laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless headphones, and handheld gaming systems (and this list only goes on) all require regular charging, and if you don’t like being tied to a power outlet, then a portable power station is what you need. Growatt, an expert maker of smart home solar power and energy storage equipment, has just the solution in its new VITA 550, a compact and highly portable power station that’s the perfect solution for keeping all your gadgets juiced up on the go. It was just released at the CES 2023 trade show with the standard price of $529. If you pre-order it before January 31, you can score a $100 early-bird discount that lets you grab one for $429 for a limited time. Between December 19 and January 31, 2023, you can also use coupon code GroVita550 to get an additional $30 off, bringing the price down to $399.

