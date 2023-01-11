ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET 17

Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
NBC News

Biggest announcements from CES 2023

Every year, the biggest brands in tech make their way to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES. The annual Las Vegas trade show is one of the best places to learn about the latest and most cutting edge TVs, laptops, smart homes, gaming products, audio systems and more. The event was fully-digital in 2021 due to COVID concerns, and saw reduced attendance in 2022 for the same reason. But 2023 saw a return to form for the event, with major brands like Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, JBL and more showing off new products.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Android Police

Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
Consumer Reports.org

LG 86-Inch TVs Recalled for Tip-Over Danger

LG is recalling four of its 86-inch 4K TV models due to concerns about tip-overs. In a recall alert sent out on Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the TVs can become unstable while on an assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that could result in injuries or death, especially to children.
TechRadar

Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy

Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
Digital Trends

Trettitre TreSound 1 review: a sleek mountain of mediocre sound

Trettitre TreSound 1 review: a sleek mountain of mediocre sound. “If only its sound matched its looks, the TreSound 1 would be worth the investment.”. The TreSound 1 Bluetooth speaker looks like a mountain, according to its manufacturer, Trettitre, an up-and-coming audio manufacturer based in China. I guess it kind of does, though I would also accept “tipi,” “Christmas tree,” and “nuclear warhead” as descriptors — they all seem equally valid.
TrustedReviews

The Apple Watch Ultra is discounted over on Amazon

You can currently grab the Apple Watch Ultra for a discounted price of £819 over on Amazon. The online retailer is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for just £819 right now. That’s a saving of £30, or a drop of 4% on the full RRP of £849.
Digital Trends

Growatt VITA 550 portable power station keeps all your devices charged on the go

This content was produced in partnership with Growatt. As convenient as today’s mobile devices can be, our over-reliance on electronics is not without problems; namely, having to keep all those mobile gadgets charged when you’re on the move. Laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless headphones, and handheld gaming systems (and this list only goes on) all require regular charging, and if you don’t like being tied to a power outlet, then a portable power station is what you need. Growatt, an expert maker of smart home solar power and energy storage equipment, has just the solution in its new VITA 550, a compact and highly portable power station that’s the perfect solution for keeping all your gadgets juiced up on the go. It was just released at the CES 2023 trade show with the standard price of $529. If you pre-order it before January 31, you can score a $100 early-bird discount that lets you grab one for $429 for a limited time. Between December 19 and January 31, 2023, you can also use coupon code GroVita550 to get an additional $30 off, bringing the price down to $399.
Android Police

The best bone conduction headphones for swimming in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While a lot of earbuds available on the market may be water-resistant, there are very few available that are actually waterproof. That doesn't mean options don't exist; you can have your tunes and go for a dip simultaneously; bone conduction headphones might be the solution you're looking for.
CNN

The best computer speakers of 2023

CNN Underscored extensively tested 10 top computer speakers over the past few months, ranking them based on factors like their design, audio quality, connectivity features and more to find the best computer speaker on the market.
Gizmodo

TAG Heuer Is Still Churning Out $2,000+ Smartwatches

Apple Watch fans may have gasped at the $800 price tag of the Ultra model when it was revealed last September, but that still seems like a bargain compared to some options. TAG Heuer today revealed three new versions of its Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch featuring premium build materials, but they’ve also got price tags fitting the watchmaker’s recognizable branding.
Android Police

Why is screen mirroring not working on your Samsung TV?

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen mirroring is an effective way to check your phone's screen on a big display. Most smart TVs, including Samsung TVs, come with a screen mirroring function to view the media library from an iPhone or top Samsung Galaxy phone. Besides viewing pictures and videos, screen mirroring is also helpful during meetings. You can mirror a PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet from your phone to the Samsung TV. You don't need to deal with a cumbersome wired setup to project your phone's content on a Samsung TV.
pocketnow.com

Save more than $600 on a new Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals selection with a fantastic piece of hardware that will take your gaming experience to new heights, as the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is currently receiving very attractive discounts on Amazon.com. This laptop starts at $2,600 after scoring a seven percent discount that will get you $200 savings. It comes packed with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a large and gorgeous 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates that gets even better when paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This version of the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is, without a doubt, an excellent choice for anyone planning on purchasing a new gaming laptop, but that’s not the model that caught our eye, as you can get better savings on a more powerful version.

