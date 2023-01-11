Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Biggest announcements from CES 2023
Every year, the biggest brands in tech make their way to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES. The annual Las Vegas trade show is one of the best places to learn about the latest and most cutting edge TVs, laptops, smart homes, gaming products, audio systems and more. The event was fully-digital in 2021 due to COVID concerns, and saw reduced attendance in 2022 for the same reason. But 2023 saw a return to form for the event, with major brands like Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, JBL and more showing off new products.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
13 of the best Pixel Buds Pro tips and tricks to master the best wireless earbuds
The Pixel Buds Pro remain some of the best wireless earbuds that money can buy. But let's dive a bit deeper with a few tips and tricks to truly make the most out of them.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
Consumer Reports.org
LG 86-Inch TVs Recalled for Tip-Over Danger
LG is recalling four of its 86-inch 4K TV models due to concerns about tip-overs. In a recall alert sent out on Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the TVs can become unstable while on an assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that could result in injuries or death, especially to children.
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
Digital Trends
Trettitre TreSound 1 review: a sleek mountain of mediocre sound
Trettitre TreSound 1 review: a sleek mountain of mediocre sound. “If only its sound matched its looks, the TreSound 1 would be worth the investment.”. The TreSound 1 Bluetooth speaker looks like a mountain, according to its manufacturer, Trettitre, an up-and-coming audio manufacturer based in China. I guess it kind of does, though I would also accept “tipi,” “Christmas tree,” and “nuclear warhead” as descriptors — they all seem equally valid.
TrustedReviews
The Apple Watch Ultra is discounted over on Amazon
You can currently grab the Apple Watch Ultra for a discounted price of £819 over on Amazon. The online retailer is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for just £819 right now. That’s a saving of £30, or a drop of 4% on the full RRP of £849.
Razer Leviathan V2 Pro vs Nommo Pro: should you opt for a 2.1 system or wait for the new soundbar?
Find out if Razer's new soundbar is worth picking up or if you're better off with a speaker system...
Digital Trends
Growatt VITA 550 portable power station keeps all your devices charged on the go
This content was produced in partnership with Growatt. As convenient as today’s mobile devices can be, our over-reliance on electronics is not without problems; namely, having to keep all those mobile gadgets charged when you’re on the move. Laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless headphones, and handheld gaming systems (and this list only goes on) all require regular charging, and if you don’t like being tied to a power outlet, then a portable power station is what you need. Growatt, an expert maker of smart home solar power and energy storage equipment, has just the solution in its new VITA 550, a compact and highly portable power station that’s the perfect solution for keeping all your gadgets juiced up on the go. It was just released at the CES 2023 trade show with the standard price of $529. If you pre-order it before January 31, you can score a $100 early-bird discount that lets you grab one for $429 for a limited time. Between December 19 and January 31, 2023, you can also use coupon code GroVita550 to get an additional $30 off, bringing the price down to $399.
The best bone conduction headphones for swimming in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While a lot of earbuds available on the market may be water-resistant, there are very few available that are actually waterproof. That doesn't mean options don't exist; you can have your tunes and go for a dip simultaneously; bone conduction headphones might be the solution you're looking for.
I tried the unusual UE earbuds that mould to your ear and I actually really liked them
The Ultimate Ears UE Fits use clever light-forming technology to give you the perfect seal for your ears
How to share audio on iPhone and iPad
Sitting next to a friend? You can both hear music or videos by sharing audio on iPhone and iPad. Here's how.
The best computer speakers of 2023
CNN Underscored extensively tested 10 top computer speakers over the past few months, ranking them based on factors like their design, audio quality, connectivity features and more to find the best computer speaker on the market.
Gizmodo
TAG Heuer Is Still Churning Out $2,000+ Smartwatches
Apple Watch fans may have gasped at the $800 price tag of the Ultra model when it was revealed last September, but that still seems like a bargain compared to some options. TAG Heuer today revealed three new versions of its Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch featuring premium build materials, but they’ve also got price tags fitting the watchmaker’s recognizable branding.
Why is screen mirroring not working on your Samsung TV?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen mirroring is an effective way to check your phone's screen on a big display. Most smart TVs, including Samsung TVs, come with a screen mirroring function to view the media library from an iPhone or top Samsung Galaxy phone. Besides viewing pictures and videos, screen mirroring is also helpful during meetings. You can mirror a PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet from your phone to the Samsung TV. You don't need to deal with a cumbersome wired setup to project your phone's content on a Samsung TV.
pocketnow.com
Save more than $600 on a new Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals selection with a fantastic piece of hardware that will take your gaming experience to new heights, as the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is currently receiving very attractive discounts on Amazon.com. This laptop starts at $2,600 after scoring a seven percent discount that will get you $200 savings. It comes packed with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a large and gorgeous 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates that gets even better when paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This version of the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is, without a doubt, an excellent choice for anyone planning on purchasing a new gaming laptop, but that’s not the model that caught our eye, as you can get better savings on a more powerful version.
