$20 Million Initiative To Benefit Native Americans In Montana
Wells Fargo has announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities through its Invest Native initiative. The program aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. What is...
Governor Gianforte wants a new approach to Montana wolf management
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is ordering state wildlife managers to take another look at how the Treasure State is managing its wolf populations. The directive comes this week after the state has struggled to manage wolves since the early 2000s, when populations began to increase after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, and Central Idaho, in the mid-1990s.
Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.
I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
Meat Hearts and Cards Make the Perfect Valentine for Montana Men
Not to send you into a panic or anything, but Valentine's Day is coming soon. You may want to start thinking about what to get your special someone for the most romantic day of the year. Sure you can wait until the last few days prior to the holiday and pay through-the-roof prices on flowers or chocolate. Or you can take advantage of some unique gift ideas that are sure to impress.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?
The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
Bills Would Simplify and Reduce Costs for Building Montana Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature by Republican State Senator Forrest Mandeville of Columbus aim to simplify the process and reduce costs for developers to get housing started and finished more quickly, to increase the supply of much-needed housing. KGVO News spoke to Senator...
The Best Montana-Made Hot Sauce Surprisingly Announces Business is For Sale
I will never forget my first encounter with Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce. It was an unexpected trip to "flavor town." It was 2014 and I had recently put up some used baby gear on Facebook Marketplace. Simple things like a highchair, some "tummy time toys", a swing, etc. I had a person reach out to me interested in snagging some of the gear for his newborn. We arranged to meet at my apartment. When the guy showed up, he had a cardboard box under his arm. We started negotiating the prices of the items I had, and he asked me "Do you like hot sauce?" I immediately looked at him like "DUH! What do you got?" That is when he opened the box and presented me with my first bottle of Haba Haba Dime Sauce. I sampled the sauce and I swear I could see colors brighter. It blew my mind. I immediately went back to negotiating how many bottles of the hot sauce he would be willing to trade... That was the night I met the owner of Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce.
Sober Friend: Can You Get a DUI Riding a Horse Drunk in Montana?
Montana continues to be one of the top states for DUI-related accidents in the country. Why? Well, a lot of it boils down to the drinking culture in Montana. We sure do like our beer and the occasional nip off of Grandpa's old "cough medicine." But that is not any excuse to drive impaired.
Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism
When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
State Senator Manzella Names Montana’s Freedom Caucus
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the widely publicized floor fight in Washington, D.C. to choose a new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the nation learned more about a group called the Freedom Caucus that stands for deeply conservative principles. Now, in Montana, State Senator Theresa Manzella introduced...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Montana Chambers Launch Tool to Help You Keep Tabs on Legislature’s Work
With the preliminaries out of the way, Montana lawmakers have been getting down to business in Helena, introducing their initial bills and starting to jockey for positions. Many of those bills can affect businesses, and individuals directly. However, trying to keep up with the proposals that are being introduced, and...
Delizioso: Top Restaurants in Montana to Get Pasta
Montanans are known to love the outdoors, beer and rodeos. What's less known is our appreciation for pasta. I guess it shouldn't be a huge surprise. I mean, pasta is delicious after all. The unfortunate situation is that I don't feel the pasta supply properly meets our pasta demand— so if you're a potential restauranteur, please consider going with an Italian-food menu. Ok, I'll stop begging. Here are the top restaurants to find pasta in Montana:
First Modular Homes for Habitat for Humanity in East Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity placed two modular homes on permanent foundations in East Missoula, and KGVO News spoke with Habitat’s Development Director Nevin Graves about where the modular homes came from. “We applied for this grant funding a couple about two years ago...
Famous Montana Royalty: Evil Knievel’s Son Robbie Dead at 60
So far 2023, is off to a rough start. We recently learned of the passing of one member of American royalty. Yesterday, it was announced that Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie passed away. Lisa Marie was just as big of a piece of Americana as her Dad. If Elvis was the King of Rock then Lisa Marie was his princess. Reports say Lisa Marie passed away at 54 due to cardiac arrest.
Show Off Your ‘Feats of Strength’ While Drinking Montana Beer
It is New Years' resolution time! The time of year when the gym is packed with rookies trying to figure out what machine to use. The time of year when everyone starts to decide if they REALLY want to fit into that swimsuit this summer...or NOT! If you are one of those people looking to get in shape for 2023, don't give up on yourself. Sometimes all you need is a little encouragement and motivation.
This Famous Former First Daughter Spotted Having Fun In Montana.
Montana has its fair share of celebrity sightings, in fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, even if it's on a part-time basis. However, it's not every day that we have the offspring of a former President of the United States enjoying Big Sky Country. Tiffany Trump...
Call for U.S. to Fund Law Enforcement Needs on State Reservations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senate Joint Resolution Five in the Montana State Legislature calls for the U.S. Congress to fully fund the public safety and law enforcement needs of Montana’s tribal nations and reservations. KGVO News spoke to Montana State Senator Bob Brown, a Republican from Trout Creek,...
