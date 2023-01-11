Read full article on original website
Royal Oak High School freshman remembered as a hero: “His joy was unshakeable”
A Royal Oak High School student died over the holiday while saving a person from drowning, school officials said. Paul Sanders, a freshman, died on January 4th during holiday break.
Warren Police investigate threat reported by “brave students” at Van Dyke Public Schools, classes canceled
According to a statement on the school’s website, school officials learned Thursday night of a “potential alleged threat.” Two “brave students” saw the threat posted on someone’s phone and alerted the school, school officials said.
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday. Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy. Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire...
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Third threat cancels class again for Richmond School District
For the third time in just two weeks, the Richmond School District is working its way through a threat that was made against the education system. Because neither the school nor the police could get in touch with the individual who made the threat, class was canceled Thursday.
Southfield honors MLK Jr.'s memory with food drive
The city of Southfield, Forgotten Harvest, and the MLK Task Force gathered Friday for a food drive in memory of the civil rights leader. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps
A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
Newly-elected Michigan school board president Pamela Pugh wants to close education gaps for students
Democrat Pamela Pugh was elected as president of the Michigan school board earlier this week. The public health expert and environmental health consultant was first elected to the board in 2014, and was most recently its vice president. Pugh joined Detroit Today to discuss how she would work closely with...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Have you seen Rhyan? Police and family searching for missing pregnant Detroit teen
In a release issued Wednesday, police said 16-year-old Rhyan Hendrix-Burton left her home in the 23000 block of Pembroke, south of 8 Mile Rd. near Berg Rd., at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
‘Digital drugs’ are affecting our physical and emotional health
Whether or not we’re aware of it, technology is changing our relationships with others and with the world. The endless possibility of the next digital dopamine hit affects our thoughts, feelings and physical and emotional health. Dr. Anna Lembke is professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine...
Michigan State Police investigating Livingston Co. mall shooting
GREEN OAK TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police troopers are on scene at an alleged shooting in Livingston County. Police say the shooting occurred at the Villiage Place Mall in Green Oak Township. MSP officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. This is a developing […]
