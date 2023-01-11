Women's U-18 Worlds Day 3: Canada and Czechia Top Groups

Canada beat the USA on Wednesday to capture Group A while Czechia beat Slovakia for Group B. Canada and the Americans get byes to the semifinal.

The preliminary round wrapped up Wednesday in Osterlund, Sweden at the women’s U-18 World Championship, with the top spot in each group on the line. Czechia edged Slovakia in Group B to claim first. At the same time, Canada put out an impressive performance to beat the USA and capture Group A.

Every game was meaningful as it set up the quarterfinal matchups, which will see Czechia play Finland and Sweden face Slovakia, while Canada and the USA wait for the winners in the semifinals.

Here is a look at each game and the three stars from Day 3 of the women’s U-18 World Championship

Canada Dominates In Win Over USA

The 3-1 scoresheet might not show Canada’s dominance, but without American netminder Annalies Bergmann, this game could have been a blowout.

In the first period, the six-foot Detroit product kept Canada off the board despite Team USA being outshot 11-3.

In the second, in what looked like a set play off the faceoff, Joy Dunne struck first, grabbing the puck after jumping off the half board before firing a shot through Canada’s Hannah Clark.

The Canadians responded with Caitlin Kraemer knotting the game at 1-1 88 seconds later. Only minutes later, Emma Pais took a pass out front off a turnover in the USA zone and beat Bergmann on her backhand.

Kraemer, who leads Canada in goals and points, scored her second of the game on a wild goalmouth scramble in the third.

Canada outshot the USA 35-11 in the win. Both teams will receive a bye to the semifinal.

Czechia Takes Top Slot in Group B

A renewed rivalry between neighboring nations emerged Wednesday in a battle for the top spot in Group B. It was a back-and-forth game with the top players from each nation trading goals. Czechia ultimately earned a 4-3 win to claim first. Both teams advance to the quarterfinal.

In the opening period, young stars Adela Sapovalivova of Czechia and Nela Lopusanova of Slovakia traded highlight reel goals.

Showcasing her elite crossovers and edgework, Sapovalivova burst into open space in the Slovakian slot before dragging the puck and firing back across the flow. She beat Slovakian netminder Livia Debranova high on the blocker side.

Passing the midway point of the frame, Lopusanova answered for Slovakia, stealing a puck shorthanded before blazing in on a breakaway to tuck a backhand deke past Michaela Hesova. Unfortunately for Slovakia, Czechia scored almost immediately after that on their power play to regain a one-goal lead at 2-1.

After the teams traded goals again, the game entered the final 10 minutes of play, with Czechia leading 3-2. Czechia’s Tereza Plosova scored an insurance marker with less than nine minutes to play. Slovakian captain Zuzana Dobiasova scored with 1:26 remaining, but Plosova’s goal stood as the winner.

Sweden Takes Major Step

Sweden climbed from Group B last year, but their U-18 women’s program now looks among the best in the world after they defeated Finland to finish third in Group A.

After giving USA and Canada a scare, Sweden put in a dominant performance against their neighboring rival, beating Finland 6-1.

Ella Hellman opened the scoring for Sweden by taking a one-timer from near the right goal line to finish off a pretty passing play.

To open the second, Finland’s top player, Sanni Vanhanen, answered back. But the momentum of the home crowd helped motivate Sweden. Sweden answered with goals from Stina Andersson, Hilda Svensson and Mira Jungaker to take a commanding 4-1 lead to the third.

The Swedes weren’t done yet as Svennson grabbed her second goal of the game and assisted on Sara Lindqvist’s tally to round out the scoring in Sweden’s 6-1 win. The victory means Sweden will play Slovakia and Finland will face Czechia in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland Holds Off Japan

In a preview of the fight to avoid relegation, Japan and Switzerland played a low-scoring contest, with Switzerland narrowly holding on for the 2-1 win.

Switzerland’s top player Alessia Baechler came through when they needed it most, ripping a shot from the right point through traffic to open the scoring for the Swiss.

Switzerland got insurance in the third on a goal Japanese netminder Ririna Takenaka would undoubtedly like back. A high-point shot from Alena Rossel handcuffed her and dropped in. Japan scored with six seconds remaining, but it was too little too late.

Three Stars From Day 3

First Star: Caitlin Kraemer, Canada

Kraemer hasn’t scored stunning goals throughout the tournament, but she scores and keeps scoring. Kraemer has a knack for getting to the dirty areas of the ice when needed and finding soft areas in the offensive zone, making herself an outlet and an option. Her two goals against Team USA were the difference in Canada’s win over USA.

Second Star: Annalies Bergmann, USA

The American netminder was a wall for Team USA, who by all right should have lost by much more than the 3-1 score appeared. Bergmann faced 35 shots compared to the 11 her teammates managed. She stays square to the shot and has excellent rebound control. Bergmann was one of the best netminders at last year’s tournament and looks like an early candidate to be named this year’s top goalie.

Third Star: Mira Jungaker, Sweden

Markstrom and the Swedes won by a wide margin, minimizing the defensive responsibilities she had to shoulder. Still, throughout the tournament, Jungaker has been crucial to Sweden’s success. Physically, she wins puck battles and can contain the best in the world. Where she truly shines, however, is in transition and in transporting pucks from her zone. Jungaker scored for Sweden on Day 3 and will be relied upon heavily in the elimination games.