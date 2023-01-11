ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durbin B College obituary 1937~2023

Mr. Durbin B College, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Menno Haven Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Born December 14, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Boyd W. College and Janet L. (Myers) College. He was the last surviving member of his family.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Margaret Nancy Bartle obituary 1936~2023

Margaret Nancy Bartle, 86, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away January 12, 2023, at home. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Charles R. Fatzinger and Margaret L. Oelenschlager. Nancy was an elementary school art teacher, dedicated to her students. She loved to travel with her husband...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023

Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
NEWBURG, PA
Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023

Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Eric Manuel Shriner obituary 1964~2023

Eric Manuel Shriner, 58, was born on Friday the 13th of November 1964, in Carlisle, PA, and he passed away Thursday January 12, 2023. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1982, and served 6 years in the Navy on the submarine, the USS Albuquerque as a fire controls technician. He worked for Giant/Ahold Delhaize for 31 years, literally starting in the mail room and moving up to Director of information Security.
CARLISLE, PA
Mary-Jane LeFevre obituary 1925~2023

Mary-Jane LeFevre, 97, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Shook Home. Born October 3, 1925 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert I. and Mabel Buss Giering. Mary-Jane was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, OH. She...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023

Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023

Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Vivian M Robinson obituary 1928~2023

Mrs. Vivian M Robinson (Carbaugh), 94, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 in her home. Born May 20, 1928 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence LeRoy Carbaugh and Margaret (Jones) Carbaugh Long. Mrs. Robinson was employed by Samuel Dixon State Hospital, the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023

John S Rosenberry, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Monday, May 6, 1940 in Shippensburg, Franklin County, he was a son of the late John S. and Elsie M. Russell Rosenberry, Sr. John was of...
CARLISLE, PA
Linda S Brezler obituary 1942~2023

Mrs. Linda S Brezler, 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a 30-year battle with brain cancer, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Born February 17, 1942, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Max A. and Mrs. Esther M. (Crider) Sulanke.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023

Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
MERCERSBURG, PA
