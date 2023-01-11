Read full article on original website
Scott P Schriver obituary 1945~2023
Scott P Schriver, age 77 of Bendersville, passed away January 12, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1945 in Gardners, a son of the late Howard R. and Mary M. (Cool) Schriver. Scott worked for Cadbury Beverages for 26 years, other employment H David...
Robert L Florig obituary 1926~2023
Robert L Florig, 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was born July 9, 1926 in Chambersburg, PA. Bob was a son of the late Lee and Ruth G. Stevick Florig. He retired from SKF Industries where he was a Human Resource Manager. Bob...
Durbin B College obituary 1937~2023
Mr. Durbin B College, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Menno Haven Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Born December 14, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Boyd W. College and Janet L. (Myers) College. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Margaret Nancy Bartle obituary 1936~2023
Margaret Nancy Bartle, 86, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away January 12, 2023, at home. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Charles R. Fatzinger and Margaret L. Oelenschlager. Nancy was an elementary school art teacher, dedicated to her students. She loved to travel with her husband...
Margaret Eileen Rohrer obituary 1929~2023
Margaret Eileen Rohrer, 94, passed away January 12, 2023. She was born on January 7, 1929, in Hagerstown, Maryland to Oda K. and Alice S. (Saunders) Bussard. Margaret graduated from Hagerstown High School with the class of 1947 and was an employee of Knouse Foods. She was a member of...
Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023
Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023
Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
Eric Manuel Shriner obituary 1964~2023
Eric Manuel Shriner, 58, was born on Friday the 13th of November 1964, in Carlisle, PA, and he passed away Thursday January 12, 2023. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1982, and served 6 years in the Navy on the submarine, the USS Albuquerque as a fire controls technician. He worked for Giant/Ahold Delhaize for 31 years, literally starting in the mail room and moving up to Director of information Security.
Mary-Jane LeFevre obituary 1925~2023
Mary-Jane LeFevre, 97, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Shook Home. Born October 3, 1925 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert I. and Mabel Buss Giering. Mary-Jane was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, OH. She...
Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023
Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
Freddy Wayne Penrod obituary 1935~2023
Freddy Wayne Penrod, 87 of Mercersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. Born Dec. 15, 1935 in South Fork, Pa., he was a son of the late Wilbur and Inzie Penrod. Freddy worked at Mac Trucks for 37 years for which he was very proud. He worked many...
Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023
Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
Vivian M Robinson obituary 1928~2023
Mrs. Vivian M Robinson (Carbaugh), 94, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 in her home. Born May 20, 1928 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence LeRoy Carbaugh and Margaret (Jones) Carbaugh Long. Mrs. Robinson was employed by Samuel Dixon State Hospital, the...
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023
John S Rosenberry, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Monday, May 6, 1940 in Shippensburg, Franklin County, he was a son of the late John S. and Elsie M. Russell Rosenberry, Sr. John was of...
Linda S Brezler obituary 1942~2023
Mrs. Linda S Brezler, 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a 30-year battle with brain cancer, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Born February 17, 1942, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Max A. and Mrs. Esther M. (Crider) Sulanke.
Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023
Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
Guy L “Gus” Tanger obituary 1925~2023
Guy L “Gus” Tanger, age 97, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle. He was born February 5, 1925 in York Springs, PA, as the son of the late Guy E. and Jessie (Melhorn) Tanger. Gus graduated in the Class of 1943 from...
Patricia “Pat” Kramer obituary 1931~2023
Patricia “Pat” Kramer (Weyer), 91, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at ProMedica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 12, 1931 in Tyrone, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Thelma (Richhart) Weyer. Pat was a homemaker and caretaker all of her...
Wedding Announcement: Erin Martz & Channing Nenninger
Erin Martz & Channing Nenninger are thrilled to announce that they were happily married on November 20, 2022 in the eyes of God during a private ceremony in their Chambersburg home. Channing is a Mechanic for Letterkenny Army Depot, and Erin is an Army veteran and Certified Medical Assistant. They...
