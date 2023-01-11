ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City Winter Restaurant Week returns for 2023

Baltimore City's Winter Restaurant Week encourages people to try something new through specially curated menus, and it's quickly approaching. Baltimore Restaurant Week dates back to 2006, and it's organized by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. At The Copper Shark in Locust Point, the details really matter to executive chef Matthew...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.

Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore listed among Architectural Digest magazine’s top places to visit in 2023

Architectural Digest magazine listed Baltimore on its top 23 places to travel in 2023. Each year the magazine compiles recommendations for cities that offer aesthetically pleasing buildings and spaces, particularly for their architecture and design. International cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Cape Town, and Mykonos made the list. Baltimore was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dinosaurs to invade Baltimore: Jurassic Quest coming to fairgrounds

BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors.   The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount. 
BALTIMORE, MD
streetcarsuburbs.news

The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel

People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
LAUREL, MD
visithowardcounty.com

HoCo's Top Spots to Shop

Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore artists unveil public art installations on Howard Street

On my way to the Current Space to attend a Q&A for the unveiling of a new public art project initiated by Market Center CDC, I am lost. As I negotiate rush hour traffic in my old Reeboks, too stubborn to look up directions, I suddenly spot Takia Ross’s stunning “Concrete Beauty” mural on the corner of Saratoga and North Howard Street. It is a lush portrait of a woman who seems to float above a sea of roses, some of which adorn her hair. It brings a much-needed breath of life to the gray misty night.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
multihousingnews.com

Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community

The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
COLUMBIA, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Most Expensive Home Sales 2022

Baltimore County’s most expensive home sales in 2022 were found north of the city, with the most expensive found in Ruxton – the same home as in 2021. The five highest home sales in Baltimore County in 2022, according to Bright, our local multiple listing system, were:. 1....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian home in Mount Washington presents the perfect blend of old and new

2106 South Road, Mt. Washington. Hot House: Unique Victorian; Renovated and complete with myriad details. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3097 Square Feet. Asking price: $889,000. What: Mt. Washington in North Baltimore is chock full of Victorian-era houses, from smaller ones on smaller lots, to quirky larger ones with some surrounding property. This unusual 1870s house is a creative blend of historic architectural details and modern conveniences, all beautifully executed with panache and flair.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
BALTIMORE, MD

