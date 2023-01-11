Jefferson Elementary sixth grade students Sumer Ayotte and Sadie Ayotte finished in first and second place in the Earl J. Santimaw Post #1143 VFW Patriot's Pen Youth Essay contest. There were over 90 submissions to this local contest. Sumer and Sadie of Massena received their certificates and checks at a ceremony held on De. 7 at the local Post. Now that the local judging has been completed, the students' essays have been forwarded for entrance into the district competition. Sumer Ayotte and Sadie Ayotte are pictured with VFW Post Commander Steve O'Brien and Post Scholarship Chair Frances Marcil. Photo submitted.

MASSENA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO