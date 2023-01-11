Read full article on original website
Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club receive donation from SeaComm
SeaComm recently donated $500 to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club. The funds will be used to support the organization in providing a safe environment for local students to play, learn, and grow into caring and responsible citizens. The Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club serves over 1,500 youth throughout St. Lawrence County, through membership and community outreach. From the left are SeaComm Teller Mackenzie White, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Tom Luckie, SeaComm Ogdensburg Branch Manager Elizabeth LeValley, and SeaComm Teller Christine Gilbert. Submitted Photo.
Open house at new Canton Historian's office Jan. 17
Renice Bisnett, 90, played a key role in the creation of a research room at the new Canton Historian’s Office, 7 Main St. An open house will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Read story here. Photo courtesy of Canton Historian Linda Casserly.
Norwood-Norfolk Snack Pack Program gets donation
SeaComm recently donated $500 to the Norwood-Norfolk Snack Pack Program. The funds will be used to help provide students in need with healthy food to take home every weekend and holiday break. The program is managed by a team of committed volunteers with help from donors like SeaComm. Pictured from left are Norwood-Norfolk Snack Pack Program Chairperson Mary Ellen Todd and SeaComm Potsdam Assistant Manager Shawn Spadaccini. Photo submitted by SeaComm.
Massena students win essay contest
Jefferson Elementary sixth grade students Sumer Ayotte and Sadie Ayotte finished in first and second place in the Earl J. Santimaw Post #1143 VFW Patriot's Pen Youth Essay contest. There were over 90 submissions to this local contest. Sumer and Sadie of Massena received their certificates and checks at a ceremony held on De. 7 at the local Post. Now that the local judging has been completed, the students' essays have been forwarded for entrance into the district competition. Sumer Ayotte and Sadie Ayotte are pictured with VFW Post Commander Steve O'Brien and Post Scholarship Chair Frances Marcil. Photo submitted.
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
Potsdam Community Band to perform Jan. 20
James Madeja, guest conductor for the Potsdam Community Band Winter Concert 2023, explains intricacies in a piece of music during a recent rehearsal. The Potsdam Community Band will be performing in Hosmer Hall at the Crane School of Music on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Read more here. Photo submitted by Genine Gehret.
Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told
The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
Assemblyman, Canton officials on hand for start of FISU games
Assemblyman Scott Gray (R-Watertown) joined Gov. Kathy Hochul, state legislative colleagues, local elected officials and athletes from across the world in Lake Placid Thursday for the opening ceremonies of the 2023 FISU World University Games. The ceremonies took place in the historic ‘Herb Brooks Arena’ to mark the start of the winter games taking place across the Adirondack region from Jan. 12-22. Gray is the Assembly ranking member of the Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development Committee. He is pictured above with Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Canton Mayor Michael Dalton. Submitted Photo.
FISU hockey in full swing
Team Slovakia defeated Team Hungary 4-0 in the first event of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Cheel Arena. For more, read story here. Photo courtesy of www.Lake Placid2023.com.
Winter weather advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence County, freezing rain expected
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Thursday morning that begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
