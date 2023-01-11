Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker Blasts FedEx for Losing a Month's Supply of Wife's Breastmilk
Taylor Decker explains that he was trying to 24-hour ship a month's supply of breastmilk as the family of three relocates for the offseason Taylor Decker is sounding off at FedEx after they lost a very important package. On Twitter Friday morning, the Detroit Lions offensive tackle slammed the shipping company for "losing a perishable 24-hour shipment of a month supply of milk for my newborn," which was being transported as the family relocated for the offseason. Decker, who welcomed daughter Daisy Faye with wife Kyndra in October, said...
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh proves he’s not bluffing with Broncos interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is drawing major interest from the Denver Broncos. Either the University of Michigan will pay head football coach Jim Harbaugh handsomely or he will be going back to the NFL. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning that “Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed...
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
3 Detroit Lions named to All-Rookie Team
When Brad Holmes was hired as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he made it very clear that his focus would be to build a contender via the NFL Draft. Up to this point, Holmes has stayed true to his plan, and the Lions roster has improved tremendously since the days of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. In fact, Holmes absolutely nailed the 2022 NFL Draft, as three of his selections have been named to an All-Rookie team.
NFL cares more about screwing over Lions than protecting team physicians
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams received a harsher punishment for dancing than Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker did for shoving a trainer. The Detroit Lions did end their season on a high-note after they eliminated the rival Green Bay Packers from playoff contention. But, it was soured considering the Lions also missed out on the playoffs due to the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Los Angeles Rams. The officiating in that game was criticized by fans, and even rival executives. Those executives believe the calls in that matchup helped the Seahawks win, thus costing the Lions their first playoff spot since 2016.
The Jaguars’ Comeback Playoff Win Was Symbolic of a New Beginning
We will look back at the second half of Saturday’s comeback as the moment Trevor Lawrence arrived. The way it played out was fitting.
Detroit Pistons: Most intriguing Draft prospect you’ve never heard of
The Detroit Pistons will leave no stone unturned in their quest to add talent in the NBA Draft, free agency and trades. Grant Nelson of North Dakota State has been making waves on the internet as a future draft prospect. The 6-foot-11 junior can handle the ball like a guard and shoot like one too.
Jim Caldwell Debate Flares Up after Dan Campbell Posts Nine Wins
Are the Lions being praised too much for winning nine games?
Dungeon of Doom: Analyzing 5 big things GM Brad Holmes said about Lions’ season
ALLEN PARK -- Brad Holmes built a Detroit Lions roster that tripled their win total from Year 1 to 2, heading into his third offseason as general manager with one of the hottest teams in football. Holmes delivered his year-end press conference earlier this week, and MLive’s Dungeon of Doom...
Raiders opponents relish the chance to face Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders won’t love the latest report regarding head coach Josh McDaniels. Mainly, opposing defenses love playing against him. Josh McDaniels has evidently made a lot of enemies in the NFL, dating back to his days with the New England Patriots. McDaniels survived the firing purge that...
Detroit Tigers agree to contract with Jose Cisnero
As noted by Bob Nightengale earlier, today is Major League Baseball’s version of National Signing Day as there will be hundreds of arbitration-eligible players agreeing to terms with their respective teams. One of those arbitration-eligible players was Detroit Tigers P Jose Cisnero. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Tigers and Cisnero have agreed to a contract.
