Dr Alonso V. Pacheco Discusses a Tool to Measure Chemotherapy Toxicity for Elderly Patients
A tool to measure chemotherapy toxicity from the Cancer and Aging Research Group can help determine emergency department visits or hospitalization risk, especially for elderly patients, says Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. A tool to measure chemotherapy toxicity from the Cancer and...
Stress Management Important for Mothers of Pediatric Patients With Atopic Dermatitis
The parents of pediatric patients who have atopic dermatitis experience stress just as their children do, and this study investigated how that stress manifests among the parents, comparing outcomes between mothers and fathers. Parents of children who have atopic dermatitis (AD), their mothers in particular, have been shown in a...
cfDNA May Help Risk-Stratify Patients With ALL
The study authors said the method also has the advantages of having a quick turnaround and a relatively low cost. Investigators say they have uncovered a potential new biomarker that could help physicians better assess the risk of relapse in patients treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This new method relies on the analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to detect the presence of ALL in patients, which investigators say could help flag patients even if blasts are not readily apparent. The report was published in Frontiers in Oncology.
Immediate Relatives of Patients With T1D Have Increased Individual Risk of T1D, Major Depression, ADHD
Individuals with a direct relative with type 1 diabetes (T1D) were 46 times more likely to have T1D and 17% more likely to have major depression, compared with individuals without. Individuals may have increased individual risks of type 1 diabetes (T1D), major depressive disorder (MDD), and attention-deficiency/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), if...
Greater Effect of HF Rehab Intervention Seen Among Frail vs Prefrail Patients
Patients included in this subanalysis of data from the REHAB-HF trial were 60 years and older and had been hospitalized for acute decompensated heart failure. Worse baseline frailty status did not prevent older patients who had been hospitalized for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) from seeing significant improvement in their physical functioning and quality of life (QOL) following a 3-month tailored and multidomain rehabilitation intervention.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
PD-L1 Warrants Further Research as Biomarker for Endometrial Cancer Therapy Response
A recent study found potential significance in PD-L1 analysis results for predicting immune treatment response in patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma. Additional biomarkers are needed to identify women with advanced endometrial carcinoma (EC) with mismatch repair (MMR) deficiency who would benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors, and a recent study found potential significance in programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) analysis results. The findings were published in the journal Cancers.
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
Symptoms That Contribute to SMA Disease Burden Clarified in New Study
Qualitative interviews conducted with caregivers of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) found that the symptoms with the greatest effect on disease burden were not always the most prevalent symptoms in patients. Children with a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) revealed the symptoms that heavily affect their disease burden...
Disparities in Multiple Myeloma: Quality Improvement Initiative Reveals Gaps Between Oncology Providers, Patients in Views of Costs, Risk of Treatments
An interview with Joseph R. Mikhael, MD, MEd, on findings from a Quality Improvement initiative presented during the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mikhael is a professor in the Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery Division at the Translational Genomics Research Institute, an affiliate of City of Hope Cancer Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Worse Clinical Outcomes, Higher Mortality Rates, and Shorter Lifespans in Epilepsy and Dementia: Ifrah Zawar, MD
The assistant professor of neurology at the University of Virginia spoke at the 2022 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting about clinical outcomes of patients with dementia who experience seizures. This video originally appeared on NeurologyLive. The summary below has been lightly edited. Recent research has proven a strong association between...
Sleep Duration at Its Lowest in Midlife for Men and Women
New research shows that factors such as work and childcare contribute to less sleep in midlife, with these new study findings aligning with previous data. The lowest amounts of self-reported sleep, as measured by observed change points of sleep duration, were seen among men and women in their early 30s and early 50s, found a study published in Nature Communications.
