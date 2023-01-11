The study authors said the method also has the advantages of having a quick turnaround and a relatively low cost. Investigators say they have uncovered a potential new biomarker that could help physicians better assess the risk of relapse in patients treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This new method relies on the analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to detect the presence of ALL in patients, which investigators say could help flag patients even if blasts are not readily apparent. The report was published in Frontiers in Oncology.

