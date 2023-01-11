ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicked off in downtown Niles on Friday. You can watch world-class carvers transform more than 32 tons of ice into art. “We were one of the first, this is the 19th year of doing this,” said Justin Flagel, the vice...
Lindsey sworn in as state senator for Michigan’s 17th District

Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend's west side. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trash pickup will slide back...
‘90s Weekend’ underway at Nibco Water and Ice Park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nibco Water and Ice Park in Elkhart is kicking off a 90s-themed weekend!. The event just got started and goes through the weekend until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Go ahead and throw on some mom jeans and your favorite Nirvana T-shirt and flannel before heading out there!
Hunter Ice Festival brings in huge crowd for speed carving contest

NILES,MI . (WNDU) -The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival transformed the city of Niles, into a city of ice and wonders. The festival had many events going on throughout Saturday, from live music, to wine tasting, and it was all capped off with the speed carving competition. A huge crowd...
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
Indiana Supreme Court not taking up South Bend Police tapes case

Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Fire and Ice; Hunter Ice Festival returns to Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The weather may be warmer than usual across Michiana, but things are really cooling down in Niles, as Friday marks the first day of the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival. Well-known ice carvers from the area and across the country will showcase more than 150 ice...
We shall overcome; Lake Michigan College honors MLK

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and all over Michiana, people will gather to honor his life and monumental impact, but Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor wanted to kick off the celebration a little bit early. Lake Michigan College’s theme for this...
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announces reelection campaign

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City’s mayor has officially tossed his hat back into the ring. On Thursday, Duane Parry announced his reelection campaign for a second term as Michigan City mayor. In his reelection announcement, Parry said he wants to use the next term to focus on...
South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for federal firearm violation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison for a federal firearm violation back in September 2022. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
2nd Chance Pet: Peabody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart

Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery. A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading...
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
