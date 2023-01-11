ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nibco Water and Ice Park in Elkhart is kicking off a 90s-themed weekend!. The event just got started and goes through the weekend until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Go ahead and throw on some mom jeans and your favorite Nirvana T-shirt and flannel before heading out there!

