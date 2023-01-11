ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EIU puts students first with new initiative

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new initiative is letting students earn class-credit and hands-on experience. Eastern Illinois University created it to make sure a small group can finish their degree. It’s a partnership between the Housing and Dining Department and the Hospitality and Tourism Program. EIU official Josh Reinhart said that when some students needed […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Researchers say elementary schools need more than desegregation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We put the burden for desegregating society on the backs of children,” community organizer Imani Bazzell said. Equity starts in schools. That was the topic of a town hall meeting Thursday night, where activists and researchers shared their ideas on improving the education system. There’s been a lot of talk about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

