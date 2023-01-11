ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Military.com

Red Hill Task Force Expands Scope After Toxic Foam Spill

Joint Task Force Red Hill, the military organization tasked with defueling the massive fuel tanks at the Navy's underground Red Hill fuel facility, has expanded its scope of operations after a spill of toxic firefighting foam in November. Vice Adm. John Wade, the officer leading the task force, made the announcement during a panel at the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Council Partnership Conference on Wednesday.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For Final Time

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The governor signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits. (BIVN) – A sixth emergency relief period has been declared by Governor Josh Green, with the intention of relieving food insecurity in Hawaiʻi during the...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Gov. Green declares 6th Emergency Relief Period for food insecurity

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. “The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days; However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor

HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens

A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
AUGUSTA, GA
kauainownews.com

State official addressing Kaua‘i women’s issues next week

The head of a statewide government agency will visit the Garden Isle next on Jan. 18 to speak at the Kauaʻi County Committee on the Status of Women’s first public meeting of the year. Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women,...
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI

