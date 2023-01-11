Read full article on original website
Military.com
Red Hill Task Force Expands Scope After Toxic Foam Spill
Joint Task Force Red Hill, the military organization tasked with defueling the massive fuel tanks at the Navy's underground Red Hill fuel facility, has expanded its scope of operations after a spill of toxic firefighting foam in November. Vice Adm. John Wade, the officer leading the task force, made the announcement during a panel at the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Council Partnership Conference on Wednesday.
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For Final Time
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The governor signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits. (BIVN) – A sixth emergency relief period has been declared by Governor Josh Green, with the intention of relieving food insecurity in Hawaiʻi during the...
mauinow.com
Gov. Green declares 6th Emergency Relief Period for food insecurity
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. “The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days; However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and...
Hawaii gets over 363 acres of land back from military
The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.
KITV.com
Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green’s controversial pick to head Land Board goes before lawmakers to make her case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s controversial pick to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources went before state senators for the first time on Thursday. Members of the Senate Ways and Means and Water and Land committees questioned Dawn Chang about the Green Administration’s plan to invest...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Report: Cloud shot up at plane before turbulence issue
The NTSB has released news details related to a severe convectively induced turbulence incident during a Hawaiian Airlines flight.
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
NTSB: Cloud shot up vertically in front of plane
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday for the ongoing investigation of the air turbulence incident on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.
kauainownews.com
State official addressing Kaua‘i women’s issues next week
The head of a statewide government agency will visit the Garden Isle next on Jan. 18 to speak at the Kauaʻi County Committee on the Status of Women’s first public meeting of the year. Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women,...
KITV.com
Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch
U.S. domestic flights have started to resume after a major technical issue grounded all thousands of flights overnight and into the morning hours. In Honolulu, airport officials say 83 flights were delayed and five canceled due to the glitch. Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch.
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
