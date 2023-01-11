Read full article on original website
Barça beats Betis to set up Super Cup final against Madrid
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Marc-André ter Stegen saved two penalties and Pedri converted the deciding spot kick as Barcelona defeated Real Betis 4-2 in a shootout Thursday to set up a Spanish Super Cup final against rival Real Madrid this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia...
Kilde dominates World Cup downhill in big win over Odermatt
WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — The dominant men’s downhill racer is Aleksander Aamodt Kilde — clearly. Kilde won Switzerland’s marquee World Cup race Saturday by a big margin for his fourth win in six downhills this season.
