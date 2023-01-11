Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
WISH-TV
Warming up with rain chances
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll start off with some cloud cover this morning and chilly temperatures. Seasonable today but warming up through next week with a few rain chances. TODAY: A cloudy and chilly start across much of the state. Look for temps in the 20s this morning with...
WISH-TV
Temperature bounce back ahead; rain chances lined up for next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had the coldest day of the month by far to close out the workweek as highs only got into the mid 30s. Lake effect snow also flew through our area during the day. Sunshine looks to return this weekend with a warmup sliding in, but a wet pattern will develop for next week.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Pizza Junkiez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who doesn’t love a good pizza party?🍕. Dawn Livingston, Jeremy Livingston, and Jasan Julius with Pizza Junkiez restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Friday to serve up a few slices of pizza on Tasty Takeout. Join the party and order a box or...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
WISH-TV
1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County, says the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glowood Campground, 9384...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
WISH-TV
Man dead after shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a shooting on Indy’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 4 p.m., IMPD were dispatched to the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue on multiple reports of a person shot. That is located near the intersection of South Post Road and Rawles Avenue.
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Friday morning after being shot on the city’s far east side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 1 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive. That’s a residential area near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road, just south of I-70.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Behind the Bricks,” J. Douglas Boles, the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, gave a unique glimpse at the vintage IMS Press Boxes and the grandstand seats that come with them. Located under the Paddock Penthouse on the main straightway, these gems...
WISH-TV
Duke the K9 officer brings joy to Indy veterans
Introducing Indianapolis VA K9 Officer, Duke! Duke, along with Indianapolis VA Police Officer Ryley Marshall, joined us today to discuss K9 police work. Duke works with veterans and employees of the Indianapolis Veterans Assistance Medical Center. Both groups love having him around!. Veteran Health Indiana provides health care services at...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 shot, killed shot at Budget 8 Inn Motel on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue.
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help to find 34-year-old man missing 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 34-year-old man who may need medical attention. Sean Harp was described as 5 feet 9 inches and 219 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sean was last seen on Jan. 3 in the 1300 block of North...
WISH-TV
Indiana police bust Texas man hauling 22 pounds of cocaine in Hendricks County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man from Texas faces felony drug charges after Indiana State Police discovered 22 pounds of cocaine in his semitrailer during a traffic stop. Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested Thursday in Hendricks County for dealing narcotics and possession of narcotics, state police said in a statement Friday.
WISH-TV
Art & Soul Festival ‘to highlight our talented, Black artists within our city’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Art and Soul Festival of Black Art & Music will return to its roots once again during Black History Month. For 27 years now, the event has been a platform to highlight Black artists. The last couple years have shaken things up a bit. But...
WISH-TV
Jury deliberates an hour, convicts Indianapolis man of 2021 homicide in Lawrence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury deliberated just an hour before convicting an Indianapolis man of murder and attempted murder, the Marion County prosecutor says. Jashawn Jones killed Stephen Banks, 25, and injured his girlfriend in April 2021. The Lawrence Police Department says the shooting happened just before midnight on...
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
WISH-TV
87-year-old man dies after getting hit by van in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 87-year-old Kokomo man has died from his injuries four days after getting struck by a vehicle while crossing a road on Friday. At 1:32 p.m. Friday, police responded to a serious bodily injury accident involving a pedestrian, and a motor vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Market Street, according to a release issued Thursday. That is located in a residential area.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
Actor Rob Lowe talks about his movie ‘Dog Gone’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor Rob Lowe joined Thursday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his new movie “Dog Gone.”. Lowe explained why the film’s story line stuck out to him. The film will premiere on Netflix.
