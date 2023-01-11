Read full article on original website
Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board
With many medication prices rising faster than inflation, Democrats in both the House and Senate are proposing that Virginia create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board with the power to review and set upper payment limits on certain drug prices. “Prescription drug costs have been spiraling out of control for years,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax […] The post Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
'Inflation is hurting Virginians:' Lawmakers introduce Affordable Energy Bill
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the high energy costs Virginians have been facing, lawmakers have introduced a bill called the Affordable Energy Bill. It would allow the state corporation commission, which regulates electric utilities, to lower bills when they deem them unreasonable or unjust. Peter Anderson, the Virginia Policy...
Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing
TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
Fines may go up for Baltimore businesses that violate daytime curfew. Here’s what you need to know.
Baltimore’s broad curfew policy prevents those under 16 from spending time in any public place or establishment between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on school days. The policy stems from legislation passed in 2014 that was sponsored by Mayor Brandon Scott, then a council member, and extended the hours of the daytime curfew. The changes approved in 2014 brought overall stricter curfews for ...
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
House passes income tax reduction legislation
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed legislation to further lower the income tax to 4% on Thursday. House Bill 1 is a key piece of Republican legislation during the 2023 30-day session. The new bill codifies language from 2022’s House Bill 8, which sought to eliminate the income tax slowly.
Secret rule change will see House lawmakers get a $34,000 PAY BUMP
In one of their final acts in power, House Democrats secretly passed through a rule change that will see lawmakers in the lower chamber get a $34,000 pay raise. The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, allows House members to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while on official business in Washington DC.
Lawmakers vote in favor of $32k pay raise for themselves
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Just in time for the holidays. State lawmakers are granting themselves a gift in the shape of a $32,000 raise. The bill passed in both houses on Thursday. Currently, lawmakers are at a base pay of $110,000. The pay increase will make New York lawmakers the highest paid in the nation. […]
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Illinois Senators announce federal funding for water infrastructure improvements
WASINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - One Heartland water district will receive funding for the development of its water infrastructure. U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced federal support for improvements to the water infrastructure of several communities across Illinois. According to a release from Senator Duckworth’s office, the funding is...
Opinion: To Protect Themselves, Republicans Move to ‘Emasculate’ the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Ethics in government. To many people this sounds like an oxymoron. Does anyone trust politicians? But many, myself included, believe our elected representatives should be held to a higher standard, or at least the same standard as everyone else.
Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September. The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited
A bill to prohibit local governments from enacting rent control on private property was critiqued in a hearing as redundant in Montana law and out of touch with the needs of Montana families. The Deputy Director and Legal Counsel for the Montana League of Cities and Towns Thomas Jodoin testified in opposition to the bill […] The post Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Former Maryland U.S. Attorney appointed to investigate classified Biden docs
A former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland has been tapped to oversee an investigation into classified documents that were discovered inside the garage of President Joe Biden's Delaware home.
Here are America’s most popular and least popular governors
Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott (R) is the most popular governor nationwide, according to new polling from Morning Consult, and Oregon’s former Gov. Kate Brown (D) clocks in last place. In the wake of several key, close governor’s contests in the midterms, attention now turns to off-year races coming up this year in Louisiana, Kentucky and…
House Clears $1.7 Trillion Spending Package, Averting Shutdown
WASHINGTON — Congress on Friday cleared a roughly $1.7 trillion government funding package that would provide significant increases to national security and domestic spending and billions of dollars to aid Ukraine, sending the measure to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
Marijuana bills get bipartisan support but face uncertain future
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislative leaders this week gave no indication they plan to allow legislation on legalizing cannabis to proceed. Lawmakers from both parties have filed legislation to legalize marijuana in some form. Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, and two other House Republicans filed a bill that sets up a system to tax and regulate marijuana for medicinal use and for recreational use for people ages 21 and older. In an interview with News 8 on Monday, Teshka said the bill’s provisions would only take effect if the federal government removes marijuana from the Schedule I list of controlled substances. Schedule I substances are those that the federal government determines to have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
Here’s what Congress is considering this year: Member reimbursement, depleted military stockpiles, closing the financial gap
(WTNH) – Congress finally has a new Speaker of the House and is back doing the work of the nation. Several of those measures are being led by our Connecticut delegation. A report released by the select committee on the Modernization of Congress said House members should get reimbursed for cost-of-living expenses while in Washington […]
