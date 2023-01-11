Read full article on original website
Madame Noire
Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Role Lands 2nd Golden Globes Win
Angela Bassett continues to be a trailblazing titan in the entertainment industry. The veteran actress’ Golden Globes win in the Best Supporting Actress category on Jan. 10 made her the first performer to receive a Globe for an acting role in a Marvel movie. Bassett’s win is tagged to...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
Madame Noire
Sheryl Lee Ralph Said What She Said When She Shaded The Kardashians In A Message To Her Younger Self
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s unfiltered self-love message to her 15-year-old self included a jab at the Kardashians. The Abbott Elementary star namedropped the famous family while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes over the weekend. When asked what message she’d tell her younger self, Ralph affirmed that...
Madame Noire
In A Come To Jesus Moment, 50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Insensitive Internet Trolling
Well, this certainly wasn’t on our 2023 bingo card. 50 Cent is apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for his persistent trolling throughout her turbulent shooting trial with Tory Lanez. This is monumental, given that the rapper has a history of relentlessly poking fun at big named celebs online, with little to no remorse.
Madame Noire
Black TikTok Chef Slammed For Colorist Tweets Shaming Black Women
Wesley, who goes by Chef Way on TikTok, was exposed for posting colorist tweets from 2015 to 2016. A series of tweets from his now-deleted account shows posts where he compares dark-skinned Black women to trash, says they are “too Black,” and crops them out of photos to make it more appealing in his eyes.
Madame Noire
Janelle Monaé Reminds Herself Not To Use Social Media When She’s Ovulating
Janelle Monáe has guidelines about what she does and doesn’t do during certain points of her menstrual cycle. The performer shared one of the quirky self-reminders she has during her ovulation phase in a recent interview with The New Yorker. After breaking out the Notes app on her...
