ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Madame Noire

Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Role Lands 2nd Golden Globes Win

Angela Bassett continues to be a trailblazing titan in the entertainment industry. The veteran actress’ Golden Globes win in the Best Supporting Actress category on Jan. 10 made her the first performer to receive a Globe for an acting role in a Marvel movie. Bassett’s win is tagged to...
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Madame Noire

Black TikTok Chef Slammed For Colorist Tweets Shaming Black Women

Wesley, who goes by Chef Way on TikTok, was exposed for posting colorist tweets from 2015 to 2016. A series of tweets from his now-deleted account shows posts where he compares dark-skinned Black women to trash, says they are “too Black,” and crops them out of photos to make it more appealing in his eyes.
Madame Noire

Janelle Monaé Reminds Herself Not To Use Social Media When She’s Ovulating

Janelle Monáe has guidelines about what she does and doesn’t do during certain points of her menstrual cycle. The performer shared one of the quirky self-reminders she has during her ovulation phase in a recent interview with The New Yorker. After breaking out the Notes app on her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy