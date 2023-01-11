Read full article on original website
WCIA
City of Champaign helping displaced tenants
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “Yes, and I hope this is the last one,” Celia McGowan said. Celia McGowan is currently living at WoodSpring Suites after being displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. She’s one of dozens forced to move because of utility issues. 380 apartments across 35 buildings...
U of I, ISU students help run, plan 2023 Theatre Fest in Champaign-Urbana
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Thousands of high school students from across the state are flocking to the University of Illinois this weekend. It’s Theatre Fest weekend and students are seeing shows, going to workshops and auditioning for college programs. Both U of I and Illinois State University students helped with the planning. Now, they’re scanning […]
WCIA
Champaign County Humane Society is on the move
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
WCIA
Moving tips for seniors with Stefanie Pratt
Stefanie Pratt shares moving tips for seniors. When it’s time to have that “talk” with parents, grandparents or even friends who are in their senior years, it can be difficult. Finding the right words, doesn’t always happen, it has to be done. I have included links within this, and will continue to update, as I move forward with assisting.
U of I researchers build robots to help elderly
U of I researchers are creating robots to help older adults with physical and mental disabilities.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
WAND TV
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
City of Champaign to consider funding for displaced renters
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will consider at its next meeting whether to approve funding to provide temporary emergency housing for people displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. The funding would number up to $350,000 for people displaced their apartments in the complex. Tenants reported experiencing heating problems starting in October, which resulted […]
WAND TV
Temporary emergency housing provided to displaced tenants of Champaign Park Apartments
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will be considering the approval of up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for tenants displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. The council will take up the measure on January 17 for discussion. The City has been helping tenants at the apartment...
EIU puts students first with new initiative
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new initiative is letting students earn class-credit and hands-on experience. Eastern Illinois University created it to make sure a small group can finish their degree. It’s a partnership between the Housing and Dining Department and the Hospitality and Tourism Program. EIU official Josh Reinhart said that when some students needed […]
Champaign schools replacing school buses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New buses are on the way to Champaign Unit 4 schools. The district plans to replace 20 buses in the fall. Brad Carriveau, the district’s transportation director, said they’re replacing buses that are out of service and need repairs. The last time they got a few new buses was two years […]
Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
City of Urbana hosts meeting to discuss new firehouse facilities
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Big upgrades are coming to the Urbana Fire Department. It’s a project 30 years in the making. “This is new ground for a lot of people here, great for the community, great for the fire department who hasn’t seen an upgrade, I think the stations themselves probably 50 or 60 years […]
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
Central Illinois events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of one of the most prominent leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many Central Illinois communities are celebrating the day with special events. Countywide Celebration at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Krannert Center, UrbanaJan. 15: 4:30 – […]
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
WAND TV
Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
