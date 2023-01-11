Read full article on original website
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Conjures Up Its Directors and Supporting Cast
Even though WandaVision ended with her trapped in her TV character persona, it was a given that we’d eventually see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness again somewhere in the MCU. Busy as Hahn’s been recently with Glass Onion, she’ll have the spotlight all to herself with Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Blacula Rises Again in a Gorgeous New Graphic Novel
Blacula isn’t as famous as Dracula, but he has a great deal more to be angry about. The star of the 1972 blaxploitation horror hit was an 18th-century African prince who asked Dracula’s help to end the slave trade. Instead, Dracula turned him into a vampire, killed his wife, and imprisoned him under his castle. Eventually, he awoke to star in two horror classics (Blacula and Scream, Blacula, Scream) in the ‘70s. But now his hunt continues thanks to a stunning new graphic novel.
The Batman Director Matt Reeves on the Problem With Bat-Sequels
We’re a long way from seeing Matt Reeves’ second installment of his Batman trilogy, but the director is already thinking about how to avoid a problem that’s plagued Bat-sequel movies for years: they always seem to focus on the villains instead of Batman himself. Reeves identified the...
Things Get Hairy in the First Full Trailer for Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack
Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in a new supernatural series, though it appears there’ll be no pesky vampires in Wolf Pack. As the title suggests, this new Paramount+ series co-starring Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) as well as a mess of teens is about you-know-which howling creatures of the night. The full trailer is here to illuminate the story even more.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Get a glimpse of the timeline shenanigans coming to The Flash’s final season. There’s a bevy of new production photos from The Walking Dead: Dead City. The composer of the Joker sequel has begun, uh, composing, John Carpenter denies a rumor, and much more await in today’s Morning Spoilers.
Darth Vader Gets Another Villainous Star Wars Anthology Comic
Darth Vader’s had his run of solo comic books over the years from a variety of creators. Some of them have been pretty good, some of them have been strange, but they’ve all gone a ways into showing what makes the drama queen formerly known as Anakin Skywalker utterly compelling after his fall. Vader’s cut a mean, imposing figure over the Star Wars universe for decades, and there’s nothing that Lucasfilm loves more than reminding us of that fact.
RRR Stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Are Open to Making the Leap to Hollywood
If there’s one question audiences are asking after watching S.S. Rajamouli’s epic RRR, it’s: “Where can we see more of Ram Charan and NTR Jr.?” It seems inevitable that the Tollywood superstars will blow up on the Hollywood blockbuster scene with crossover success—think pop-star BTS level, but make it cinema.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Letterboxd, the review social media aggregator site used by film enthusiasts, celebrated Everything Everywhere All at Once becoming the platform’s highest rated film, and the film’s writer-directors joined the party. The Daniels, the duo behind the film led by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—who’ve been scooping up...
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Get ready to meet girl genius Lunella Lafayette and her partner in fighting crime—who just so happens to be a T-rex—in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The Disney Channel and Disney+ original animated series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne; it stars Diamond White (Empire) as Lunella, aka Moon Girl, and Fred Tatasciore (Bugs Bunny Builders) as Devil Dinosaur. The Marvel animated series is based on the comic book characters created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder with artist Natacha Bustos. Here’s our first look at the cutely bombastic series, which follows child prodigy Lunella’s adventures after she accidentally transports a T-rex into her world.
Ghosts Will Return to Scare Up a Third Season
The current TV landscape is packed full of high-profile witches, vampires, werewolves, and zombies—and now there’s word that another supernatural series will continue to haunt the airwaves for another season. CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts has just been renewed for a third installment. This news comes from Variety,...
Johnny Yong Bosch Will Voice Vash Again in Trigun Stampede's English Dub
For over 20 years, Johnny Yong Bosch has been one of the most prolific voice actors around. But the role that kicked off his career was Vash the Stampede, the lead role in Trigun, the beloved anime series based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga, about a gun-toting pacifist on a Wild West-esque planet where everyone’s gunning for the enormous bounty on his head. A new adaptation, called Trigun Stampede, has just premiered, and it turns out Bosch will be coming along for the ride.
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Boasts the Coolest 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day' Ever
Two kids—one voiced by Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson—have always believed their dad was just an average dude. So it comes as a huge shock when they learn he’s actually, well... My Dad the Bounty Hunter. In other words, he’s an intergalactic badass, and space adventures galore await the lucky siblings in this new Netflix series.
The Offering Reminds You to Not to Feed Any Hungry Demons
Exorcisms are a favorite topic in horror movies for obvious reasons; succinctly, demons are scary. But while we’ve seen a lot of films tackle possession and evil spirits through a Catholic lens, it’s rarer to see other religions brought into the story. That’s a big way that The Offering, about a Hasidic family facing a violent intrusion, stands out.
Attack the Block
The director of Attack the Block has a new show where people fight ghosts with swords. Really, we could stop the article there, plop in the trailer and call it a day because you won’t read a cooler sentence this week. Let’s just reiterate: Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has a new Netflix show and in it, people hunt down and fight ghosts with swords. Sign us up.
Bruce Willis posts silly snaps with daughter Tallulah
Bruce Willis struck a goofy pose with his daughter Tallulah amid his battle with aphasia. The pair posted the light-hearted snaps on their respective Instagram accounts, with Tallulah captioning hers, “”high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO.” In the pics, the father-daughter duo share an embrace while pulling funny faces. Tallulah’s post featured several other pictures, including an image of an Alcoholics Anonymous book and a 1990s pic of a short-haired Winona Ryder. In March, Bruce, 67, announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects his ability...
Where Will You Be When the Robot Apocalypse Begins?
It’s a day like any other for Bernie (John Gemberling, whose voice credits include Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth, and Central Park): toiling at his office job, visiting his stoner besties, mooning over his mega-crush. But as it turns out, this is not any other day: this is the day the robots rebel.
Friday the 13th
Happy Friday the 13th! The Jason Voorhees faithful may end up waiting forever for that long-promised 13th Friday the 13th movie, and the new Friday the 13th prequel series coming to Peacock won’t hit until later this year. But the good news is that there are 12 other Fridays to watch in the meantime.
Disney's Phineas & Ferb is Getting a Revival
There’ve been so many revivals of old (and older) shows or films these days that it’s not a matter of if, but when something from your childhood gets dragged out of the attic to become part of a streaming service’s new banner. (Assuming it doesn’t get canned mid-production, anyways). And the next show to get a revival is none other Disney Channel’s Phineas Ferb.
Ryan Reynolds To Produce, Narrate ‘Underdogs’ Natural History Series For National Geographic
National Geographic has given the green light to a new series titled Underdogs with Ryan Reynolds set to narrate. Underdogs will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world – the good, the bad and the frankly ugly. From their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills, Underdogs will celebrate and champion the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a little known and surprising cast of animal characters. These overlooked superstars come in all sizes, shapes and smells. They’re the outcasts and the troublemakers, brash, unsophisticated, flatulent, incontinent and often...
