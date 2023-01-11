ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

MLive

Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
