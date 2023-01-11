Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Money dispute led to man’s August fatal shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A dispute over money taken for a room rental that never came to fruition was likely the reason behind a fatal August shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, were arraigned Thursday, Jan. 13 on charges of felony murder,...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
‘Had to be terrifying,’ Grand Rapids police chief says of two girls carjacked by armed teen
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen held a gun to a 17-year-old girl’s head during an armed carjacking, setting off a police search that culminated with a violent broadside crash between the stolen SUV and a police cruiser. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom offered new details Friday, Jan....
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Fox17
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
One person shot in the leg at Kentwood apartment, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – A person is recovering after being shot in the leg Friday evening, Jan. 13. The Kentwood Police Department responded around 5:42 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment on Breton Avenue SE near 44th Street SE, a news release said. Police officers provided medical treatment for...
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
abc57.com
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
Missing mom of 8 connected to man with ‘murder-for-hire’ history
The mother of eight who disappeared more than a month ago had been dating a man whose criminal record includes a murder-for-hire plot, according to those close to her.
wkzo.com
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
Man flees scene of shooting in Kentwood, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – Authorities are trying to find a suspect they believe left the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Kentwood police said. Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s. No other descriptions were immediately available. Police responded to an 11:56 a.m. report of gunshots fired...
2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
Investigation underway after Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a student at Mona Shores Middle School allegedly posted a photo of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat with the caption, "Big day tomorrow." Mona Shores Public Schools Superintendent Bill O'Brien released a statement about the incident on Wednesday,...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
Multiple guns fired leading up to fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Prior to being fatally shot, Aaron Lee Starling was holding an assault rifle, according to security camera footage. Vernon Powell, who is charged in the shooting of Starling, is scheduled next week for his next court appearance in the case. Starling was shot around 1:54 a.m.,...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0