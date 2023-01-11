Ft. Rucker soldier dies after altercation

FORT RUCKER, Ala ( WDHN )—A Fort Rucker soldier is dead after an altercation with another soldier on the military base.

According to Fort Rucker Public Information Officer Jimmie Cummings, two Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldiers got into an altercation on Tuesday, December 10.

Cummings says one soldier was taken into custody by the Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety and another soldier was taken for medical treatment and later succumbed to his injuries from the altercation.

The specifics of the altercation were not released.

Fort Rucker is expected to release a statement this afternoon after the deceased soldier’s next of kin has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.

