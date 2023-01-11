ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
WOODBURY, NJ
Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
TRENTON, NJ
Car Torn Apart, Pickup Truck Damaged in Deadly NJ Crash

A mangled car wound up on a front yard and a damaged pickup truck wound up in the road in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey, that left a teenager dead. The wreck took place around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and East Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken Township Police said through a spokesperson.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Video shows fight break out at Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Several students were involved in a brawl at Trenton Central High School Thursday.Video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the fight underway.We blurred the video since some of the people involved are likely minors.Sources say a longtime female security guard was injured in the incident and had to receive several stitches.Trenton police say they have launched an investigation, along with school officials.
TRENTON, NJ
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
TRENTON, NJ
Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trenton Central High School Security Officer Injured Attempting To Break Up Fight

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A fight broke out at Trenton Central High school Thursday at the main entrance of the School. The fight occurred between multiple males. Three school security officers attempted to break up the fight. The security supervisor was one of the three officers assisting in putting a stop to the fight when she was struck by another student and knocked down with the metal detector following her suffering another strike. It is unclear what disciplinary actions were taken with the students at this time. The school Security Supervisor was treated at a local hospital where she received surgical sutures to the face.
TRENTON, NJ
Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s

Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
