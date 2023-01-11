Read full article on original website
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
wfpg.com
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County: UPDATE
UPDATE: The victim succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday, officials said. He has been identified as David Sloane, a navy veteran and maintenance/administrative worker for the apartment complex.------------------------An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a …
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
NBC Philadelphia
Car Torn Apart, Pickup Truck Damaged in Deadly NJ Crash
A mangled car wound up on a front yard and a damaged pickup truck wound up in the road in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey, that left a teenager dead. The wreck took place around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and East Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken Township Police said through a spokesperson.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Video shows fight break out at Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Several students were involved in a brawl at Trenton Central High School Thursday.Video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the fight underway.We blurred the video since some of the people involved are likely minors.Sources say a longtime female security guard was injured in the incident and had to receive several stitches.Trenton police say they have launched an investigation, along with school officials.
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DWI after striking utility pole in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been charged with DWI among other offenses after allegedly hitting a utility pole Wednesday in Denville Township. On Jan. 11, police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole on East Main Street (Route 53) in...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
Trenton, NJ Restaurant Expands to New Terminal at Newark Liberty Airport
A dream that's been two years in the making has finally come true for a popular Trenton restaurant and catering business. 1911 Smoke House Barbeque just opened a second location in the brand new, trendy, state of the art, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. This is big deal.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Central High School Security Officer Injured Attempting To Break Up Fight
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A fight broke out at Trenton Central High school Thursday at the main entrance of the School. The fight occurred between multiple males. Three school security officers attempted to break up the fight. The security supervisor was one of the three officers assisting in putting a stop to the fight when she was struck by another student and knocked down with the metal detector following her suffering another strike. It is unclear what disciplinary actions were taken with the students at this time. The school Security Supervisor was treated at a local hospital where she received surgical sutures to the face.
Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police
Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
N.J. man dies after fall from ladder while removing Christmas lights
A 62-year-old Union County man died after falling off a ladder while removing Christmas lights from his home on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Union Township resident landed on a concrete walkaway outside his two-story home on the 900 block of Ray Avenue at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a statement.
MidJersey.News
Comments / 1