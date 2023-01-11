HBO's House of the Dragon Wins Golden Globe for Best Drama Series

In a surprise to almost everyone, especially to co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, the HBO series won the top prize for a Television Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes

No reward show exists without snubs and surprises. Part of that boils down to different perceptions of the quality of performances, and others to performers being blackballed *cough* Brendan Fraser. When it came time to announce the 2023 Golden Globe for TV Drama, no one was prepared for the result.

In a tough category, HBO's hit series House of the Dragon took home top honors. While I initially thought it would go to The Crown , a strong case could be made for Better Call Saul and Severance. When HotD was called I think the most shocked person in the world was co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik .

"As you can tell, we didn't think we were gonna win so I didn't get ready." - Miguel Sapochnik

What a heck of a way to kick off a speech. Sapochnik was genuinely surprised Severance didn't win. You can tell because he spent about as much time talking about how awesome that show was as anything else in his "speech". I love his untucked look with the tennis shoes as well. That's the look of someone who showed up to party, not give a speech.

He was joined on stage by an intoxicated Milly Alcock and a bewildered Emma D'Arcy . They played the young and aged versions of the main character Rhaenyra Targaryen, respectively. D'Arcy was also nominated for their performance as Rhaenyra, ultimately losing to Zendaya for Euphoria .

I love how little faith HBO had in HotD's prospects that they sent a contingency of a mere three people to the show. Making matters even more hilarious is that this will be the final and lasting image of Miguel Sapochnik for House of the Dragon . After the second episode aired back in August 2022 it was announced that he was stepping down as showrunner. HBO had so little faith they sent the former guy to go get drunk on their dime one last time. Incredible.

