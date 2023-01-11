Read full article on original website
Related
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo
For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.
Hallmark Channel Announces 6 New 2023 ‘Loveuary’ Movies Starring Alexa PenaVega, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach and More
Romance is in the air! Hallmark Media is bringing more love to both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries during its annual “Loveuary” lineup. Beginning on Saturday, February 4, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new romance film in celebration of the Valentine’s Day spirit. Eloise Mumford, who previously starred in Hallmark hits such as […]
ETOnline.com
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
‘New Amsterdam’ Is Ending After 5 Seasons — Here’s When You Can Catch the Series Finale
For five seasons, fans have tuned in to check on Dr. Maximus “Max” Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his colleagues on NBC’s New Amsterdam. In 2022, the network canceled the series amid its mid-season hiatus, and New Amsterdam reportedly ended due to declining ratings towards the end of the series.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy unveils new look at Ellen Pompeo's exit storyline
Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in her long-running character Dr Meredith Grey's exit storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital behind in season 19 and is set to depart the series in February next year.
epicstream.com
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future
Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
Ahead Of Series Finale, New Amsterdam Star Opens Up About 'Hopefully' Making Fans Happy With The Ending
The finale of New Amsterdam is nearly hear, and Tyler Labine is hoping that fans will be happy about how it ends.
Shemar Moore Used A Criminal Minds Reference On A Post About S.W.A.T., And Fans Are Noticing
Shemar Moore used a classic Criminal Minds reference on a S.W.A.T. post, and of course fans are taking notice.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
‘Grey’s Anatomy‘: More Details About Meredith’s Seattle Farewell Revealed, New Promo For Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode As Series Regular Released
ABC has released more information and a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Feb 23 winter return, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) departure from Grey Sloan Memorial. In the episode, written by Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by series’ executive producer Debbie Allen, it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “Sometimes...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch
As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News
Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be...
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0