Read full article on original website
Related
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9. In an Instagram post...
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué and His Girlfriend in Fiery New Song
Watch: Shakira MOVING to Miami With Kids After Gerard Pique Split. Shakira can't lie when it comes to her music. In her latest single, "BZRP Music Session #53," a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, the singer seemingly shades her ex Gerard Piqué, whom she split from in June 2022.
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Machine Gun Kelly Reflects on Engagement to Megan Fox One Year After Proposal
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. One year after getting engaged, these twin flames' love continues to burn bright. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, giving fans another close-up of her emerald and diamond rings and writing, "One year ago under a banyan tree."
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Promises Even More Secrets
Allow yourself to go back. Despite surviving the infamous 1996 plane crash that killed many of their friends and teammates, the women of Yellowjackets still haven't been able to let go of their...
Riverdale's Final Season Officially Has a Premiere Date
Riverdale is going back in time for its culminating chapter. On Jan. 13, The CW announced that the seventh and final season of the supernatural teen drama will premiere March 29—and you might...
Law & Order: SVU Promo Teases Long-Awaited Benson/Stabler Kiss
Attention Law & Order fans: the moment you've been waiting for has finally come…we think. After years of will-they-won't-they tensions, Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Christopher...
Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Ex Kanye West's Alleged Wedding Ceremony
Watch: TEARFUL Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West. As Kris Jenner once said, "This is a case for the FBI." Kim Kardashian shared cryptic messages to Instagram amid a report about her ex Kanye West's alleged marital status. "I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News
Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be...
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice's RHONJ Season 13 Feud With Joe and Melissa Gorga
Watch: Teresa Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is "Not My Brother" After Shade. Bravo's latest family drama is about to play out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bravoholics have watched as Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has deteriorated ever since RHONJ's upcoming season 13 finished filming last year. And for casual fans of the reality series confused by all the drama, we've got you covered with all the info you need to know.
Ryan Dorsey Pens Heartbreaking Message to Ex Naya Rivera on What Would've Been Her 36th Birthday
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife Naya Rivera. The actor, who is father to the Glee alum's 7-year-old son Josey, shared a touching tribute to his ex on what would've been her 36th birthday. Naya died at the age of 33 in a July 2020 drowning accident.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0