Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Crowds pack the last day of the 2023 Farm Show
Large crowds filled the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg Saturday, the last day of this year’s Farm Show. Celebrating Pennsylvania agriculture for the 107th year, this year’s show was blessed with mild weather and great attendance from Jan. 7-14.
lehighvalleynews.com
Winning by a hare, local girl gets best opposite in breed at PA farm show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you hop over to Harrisburg for the conclusion of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show this weekend, you may notice a bevy of livestock of all different shapes and sizes throughout the facility. That includes rabbits, many of which were bred for show. Alivia Giles, 16,...
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Spotlight will shine on functional and decorative hardware at WPE Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. – Exhibitors of functional and decorative hardware will be highlighted at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. “At past shows we’ve put a lot of emphasis on promoting woodworking equipment through Wood Pro Expo’s Running Machine Program and Classic Machine Pavilion,” said Lewis Goldman, managing partner of the event. “While we have received a lot of positive feedback from attendees about our featured machinery programs, many have also indicated that they would like to see a more expansive selection of decorative and functional hardware that they can use in their cabinets, furniture, closets and other home and commercial storage projects. They want to see more displays of hinges, slides, pull-outs and other functional hardware as well as handles, knobs, and other decorative products.”
York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
abc27.com
Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
Lancaster Farming
Perry County Century Farm To Be Recognized at PA Farm Show
LOYSVILLE, Pa. — Old Maples farm in Loysville, Pennsylvania, is one of eight farms recognized as Century Farms on Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The farm has been in the McMillen family since 1912. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage,” Secretary Redding said. “They...
Freshest, most stacked hoagies in Harrisburg: Best Eats
There’s no such thing as “too much” at Old Town Delicatessen in downtown Harrisburg. The deli’s sandwiches explode with fillings, including Boar’s Head meat and cheeses, fresh vegetables and Italian seasonings. Come hungry and be prepared to take some home. The deli opened in 2012,...
LEGO store in central PA now open for builders of all ages
Brick Heads, a popular LEGO store, is opening a new Central Pennsylvania location in Neffsville. The store carries a wide variety of new and used LEGO sets, mini-figures, build-a-figs, activity build tables, and much more. Customers can browse through LEGO sets, mini-figs, and bulk bricks by the bag, making it easy to find the perfect pieces for their next build. In addition to the large selection of products, Brick Heads also offers customers the opportunity to trade in their old sets for cash or trade them in for new pieces. They also regularly hosts monthly building competitions and other events with prizes, helping to foster a community of LEGO enthusiasts. For more on the new location, checkout PennLive's gallery of the store.
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
WGAL
Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County
A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.
pahomepage.com
Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon
19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
abc27.com
Franklin County online Pa. Lottery player wins $350K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky winner in Franklin County won an online prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Franklin County took home a prize of $357,404.72 on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.
abc27.com
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go
The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
pahomepage.com
City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'
On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
PennLive.com
