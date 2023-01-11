ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27 News

Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
LANCASTER, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Spotlight will shine on functional and decorative hardware at WPE Lancaster

MANHEIM, Pa. – Exhibitors of functional and decorative hardware will be highlighted at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 12-13 at Spooky Nook Sports/Warehouse at the Nook. “At past shows we’ve put a lot of emphasis on promoting woodworking equipment through Wood Pro Expo’s Running Machine Program and Classic Machine Pavilion,” said Lewis Goldman, managing partner of the event. “While we have received a lot of positive feedback from attendees about our featured machinery programs, many have also indicated that they would like to see a more expansive selection of decorative and functional hardware that they can use in their cabinets, furniture, closets and other home and commercial storage projects. They want to see more displays of hinges, slides, pull-outs and other functional hardware as well as handles, knobs, and other decorative products.”
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
YORK, PA
DELCO.Today

1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
MOUNT JOY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
LITITZ, PA
Lancaster Farming

Perry County Century Farm To Be Recognized at PA Farm Show

LOYSVILLE, Pa. — Old Maples farm in Loysville, Pennsylvania, is one of eight farms recognized as Century Farms on Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The farm has been in the McMillen family since 1912. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage,” Secretary Redding said. “They...
LOYSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

LEGO store in central PA now open for builders of all ages

Brick Heads, a popular LEGO store, is opening a new Central Pennsylvania location in Neffsville. The store carries a wide variety of new and used LEGO sets, mini-figures, build-a-figs, activity build tables, and much more. Customers can browse through LEGO sets, mini-figs, and bulk bricks by the bag, making it easy to find the perfect pieces for their next build. In addition to the large selection of products, Brick Heads also offers customers the opportunity to trade in their old sets for cash or trade them in for new pieces. They also regularly hosts monthly building competitions and other events with prizes, helping to foster a community of LEGO enthusiasts. For more on the new location, checkout PennLive's gallery of the store.
NEFFSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County

A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Jenn Greene

Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort

Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.
HERSHEY, PA
pahomepage.com

Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon

19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County online Pa. Lottery player wins $350K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky winner in Franklin County won an online prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Franklin County took home a prize of $357,404.72 on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'

On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
HARRISBURG, PA
