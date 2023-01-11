Read full article on original website
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Why Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Sparking Romance Rumors
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College...
How Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Made Her HGTV Dreams Come True
You know that idle fantasy you get when you've watch one too many HGTV shows? Like, I could totally flip houses. It can't be that hard. Yeah, Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are...
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Machine Gun Kelly Reflects on Engagement to Megan Fox One Year After Proposal
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. One year after getting engaged, these twin flames' love continues to burn bright. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, giving fans another close-up of her emerald and diamond rings and writing, "One year ago under a banyan tree."
Riverdale's Final Season Officially Has a Premiere Date
Riverdale is going back in time for its culminating chapter. On Jan. 13, The CW announced that the seventh and final season of the supernatural teen drama will premiere March 29—and you might...
The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News
Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be...
We've Got the Update on Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story
At this rate, it's unclear when Ryan Murphy finds time to sleep. The mega-producer—who was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10—is on the cusp of beginning...
Get a First Look at Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Teaser
Watch: Snoop Dogg Gives Rihanna Advice for Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna is done hearing you talk that talk. After years of relentless questioning over when she'll be releasing her ninth studio album, the pop superstar responded to all the pesky chatter in an Apple Music teaser for her upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Law & Order: SVU Promo Teases Long-Awaited Benson/Stabler Kiss
Attention Law & Order fans: the moment you've been waiting for has finally come…we think. After years of will-they-won't-they tensions, Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Christopher...
Amanda Kloots Mourns the Death of Nick Cordero’s Mom Lesley
Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law. The Talk host took to Instagram to honor her late husband Nick Cordero's mother Lesley, who recently passed away. The sad news comes about...
Why Now Was the Right Time for Teen Mom Alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer to Return to TV
Watch: Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have. Soon they were launching their own design business helping clients freshen up their homes. And before they knew it, they were reminding fellow travelers at the Dallas airport that their HGTV series Down Home Fab premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m.
Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?. On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.
Let Harry Styles Quench Your Thirst With His Pilates Workout Session
If you ever wanted a peek inside Harry Styles's exercise routine, it's your lucky day. On Jan. 12, the fitness studio Exhale Pilates London shared a sexy Instagram video showcasing different forms...
Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Ex Kanye West's Alleged Wedding Ceremony
Watch: TEARFUL Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West. As Kris Jenner once said, "This is a case for the FBI." Kim Kardashian shared cryptic messages to Instagram amid a report about her ex Kanye West's alleged marital status. "I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to...
