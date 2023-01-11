ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland

Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another rainy weekend in store for LA County

LOS ANGELES – More rain is expected in Southern California Friday evening a couple of days of sunshine gave public works crews a chance to continue clear mudslides and repair damaged roads caused by this week’s storms. Rain is expected to continue off and on into Tuesday, but...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County bracing for yet another series of storms, heavy rain

Ventura County residents are bracing for yet another storm front, which is expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend. This all comes just days after the area suffered severe flooding and damage at the hands of an atmospheric river that hit California.The Ventura Beach RV Resort was evacuated during the most recent deluge, which caused rushing waters to rip through the campground, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Days after they attempt to pick up the pieces and clear the debris, they're yet again bracing for wet weather. The storm, expected Saturday morning, will be the seventh to hit...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras

ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department  By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday

A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy