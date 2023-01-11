Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LA Mayor Bass declares state of emergency as SoCal braces for more rain
As another round of storms make its way toward Southern California, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency as the city recovers from recent wind and rain damage.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland
Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way
Long Beach saw flooding, at least one sinkhole and a significant Metro outage Saturday as heavy and sustained rains continued for much of the day. The post Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Rain Falling Again Over Southland, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southland was being with rain again Saturday, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
Southern California prepares for weekend storms
After a week of dangerous wet weather, Southern California is bracing for even more rain. The post Southern California prepares for weekend storms appeared first on KYMA.
2urbangirls.com
Another rainy weekend in store for LA County
LOS ANGELES – More rain is expected in Southern California Friday evening a couple of days of sunshine gave public works crews a chance to continue clear mudslides and repair damaged roads caused by this week’s storms. Rain is expected to continue off and on into Tuesday, but...
Santa Barbara Independent
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Ventura County bracing for yet another series of storms, heavy rain
Ventura County residents are bracing for yet another storm front, which is expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend. This all comes just days after the area suffered severe flooding and damage at the hands of an atmospheric river that hit California.The Ventura Beach RV Resort was evacuated during the most recent deluge, which caused rushing waters to rip through the campground, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Days after they attempt to pick up the pieces and clear the debris, they're yet again bracing for wet weather. The storm, expected Saturday morning, will be the seventh to hit...
Major Flooding Closes Long Beach Peninsula as Next Round of Rainstorms Drench SoCal
Long Beach, CA: With just a few days to barely dry out from the last deluge of winter rainstorms last week, the Southland is once again being drenched along with the potential of more landslides, flowing mud and flooding. Storm drains were quickly overwhelmed and plugged with the amount of...
Local Emergency Declared Over Homelessness Crisis In LA County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County. The new motion, brought forth by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, recognizes the “complicated” and “multifaceted” landscape of the crisis and aims to set a new tone for the region’s ...
foxla.com
Orange County wetlands and wildlife care's roof collapses during SoCal storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - It’s a battle against time at Orange County's Wetlands and Wildlife care center, where last week’s storm caused some serious damage. The severe weather from the previous week left the care weather with a collapsed rood and water into the facility’s electrical system.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras
ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
mynewsla.com
Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday
A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
Comments / 1