Related
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Defense?
As the Giants prepare for their first playoff game since the 2016 season, the defense is tasked with game planning for one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are ranked seventh in total points and total yards and there is no doubt that their fans will have U.S. Bank Stadium rocking on Sunday afternoon. It will be the job of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants defensive braintrust to devise a scheme that will ultimately subdue the energy in that stadium and turn the momentum in favor of Big Blue.
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
The Jaguars’ Comeback Playoff Win Was Symbolic of a New Beginning
We will look back at the second half of Saturday’s comeback as the moment Trevor Lawrence arrived. The way it played out was fitting.
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Report: Giannis Expected to Miss Heat Game With Knee Injury
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Heat as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Antetokounmpo has been listed as “day-to-day” with a sore knee and already missed a game against Miami on Thursday as a result of the injury. He was considered questionable to play on Saturday prior to Wojnarowski’s report.
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
We're now two weeks removed from Michigan's unfortunate loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and instead of watching U-M's momentum build and build after a phenomenal season, we're witnessing more turmoil and uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program. Harbaugh did...
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
