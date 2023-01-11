Melissa Rivers on Golden Globes 2023 Fashion, Nepo Baby Discourse and More

Melissa Rivers is on hand to unpack the best and worst fashion from the 2023 Golden Globes and beyond.

Melissa Rivers continues the fashion policing legacy that made her a household name and gave her iconic mother Joan Rivers some of her incredible longevity. Find out Melissa's opinions on all of the 2023 Golden Globes ' biggest fashion moments, as well as trends that extend far beyond the red carpet.

"That was always the show that was the most fun and the loosest," Melissa told Parade. "I had lots of fun on the carpet there, in the one-on-one rooms. It's a very social show—you don't get that at shows like the Oscars , where you're sitting in a theater."

If there's anything Rivers loves, it's being social. She tells stories from her legendary mom in Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales From a Short Woman , hosts the Group Text podcast host and launched her new talk show Brutally Honest, where she'll dissect the latest "oh s**t" stories, as she calls them, with her signature brutal honesty. Here, she gets brutally honest about the 2023 Golden Globes fashion—and her takes are, as always, classic.

Which dresses from the 2023 Golden Globes would you most want to wear?

That's a hard one! I think Angela Bassett 's. I thought that was classy and spectacular. I love that.

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

I loved Jenna Ortega 's dress, but I don't think I can pull off the cut-outs anymore. No one over the age of 30 can pull off cut-outs unless they're like, a super goddess—which, let's be real, most women on the red carpet are!

Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

I loved Letitia Wright in the Prada, I thought it was elegant and classy and it reminded me a lot of Lupita Nyong'o at her first Oscars in that red gown.

Letitia Wright attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gucci really knocked it out of the park. All the women and even the men in Gucci knocked it out of the park.

I loved Julia Garner . She's so pretty!

Julia Garner poses with the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for " Ozark " in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

I thought Michelle Williams , the dress—I didn't like it so much in photos, but in motion it was beautiful.

Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Who do you think were the worst-dressed stars last night and why?

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Heidi Klum . I had a thought last night: She's either a genius or insane, because after this many years, you realize we talk about her every single awards show, for years now. So I'm starting to think she might a genius. She's never there as an actress, sometimes she's there a personality—but it's like, all these shows she goes to that she has nothing to do with, she still always has us talking about her.

Are you into the colorful suit and tux trend?

I know a lot of men are trying to be fashion-forward, but I think that we may have gone in my taste, a step too far. Year after year, the men we always say are the best: Brad Pitt , George Clooney , Leonardo DiCaprio . You want to go dressed as James Bond . You want the guys to be elegant.

Seth Rogen , who I am a huge fan of, in the salmon pink from head to toe. Pick one accessory: Just wear the jacket, just wear the pants, just wear the shirt.

Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In terms of color for men, it depends on the person, and it depends on the event. I think with men it needs to be a balance. I do not accept nor want men on the red carpet out there with no shirts. Save that for Grammys . I don't want to see that at the Oscars, at the Emmys, at the Globes. Certain men can get away with being a little more creative.

Like Billy Porter?

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Billy Porter is a whole separate category. He is all about fashion and making a statement. I think at one point he's going to flip the script and show up in the most beautiful tuxedo. I'm just waiting because he's smart and talented. Also, I really want Billy Porter's earrings.

What did you think of host Jerrod Carmichael's wardrobe changes?

I like Jerrod's first outfit.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images

I did not like the pink.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images

There was one where I couldn't tell if it was a textured fabric or feathers that looked like a pattern, but I thought was sort of cool.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images

I didn't like the white tunic-y thing at the end.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images

At one point he had a lapel pin that looked really cool.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images

A lot of gowns were soaking wet at their hems. Do you know if anyone changed their outfits because of the rain?

Most people to the Globes don't bring a second outfit. A lot of awards shows, they'll bring a different dress to present or perform, but I can't think of anyone who does it at the Globes.

Do you have tips for looking good and staying dry on a night like that?

Travel with your stylist and let them carry the train while you walk over the puddles and bring your full glam team with you!

Magenta had a big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. Do you think it was Barbiecore's influence?

Pantone came out with their color of the year, which was magenta, and boom! Now we're seeing it completely in fashion. It's not just magenta in its truest sense, it's all shades of purples. Immediately you started seeing that. I think it's a beautiful color, like in Selena Gomez , in Niecy Nash , in Sheryl Lee Ralph a little—she had the blue with the beautiful purple undertone. I thought it was fun!

Selena Gomez at the 2023 Golden Globes Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

There was a lot of silver beading on Julia Garner, Jessica Chastain , Salma Hayek , Angela Bassett.

Salma Hayek at the 2023 Golden Globes Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A lot of the nude, the illusion, in a very new way. It was almost an illusion-type nude fabric under a colorful chiffon. It's not as sheer as what Heidi Klum did, it's sort of evolving into a much more lady-like way, rather than everything is sheer or just illusion pieces covering your boobs. It's being done in a much more romantic way.

Are there any luxury brands you think are overrated?

Ooooh, God, there are so many! I'm tired of Balenciaga, but I'm not sure if it's because of the scandal and all the overexposure from that. It's so early in the year to be asking that! We saw quite a bit of Dior, but I don't think it's overexposed. I don't have an answer for that right now. I think we're all oversaturated with Balenciaga, between all the Kardashians and the scandal, and all the bags everywhere, I'm kind of just like, push pause.

Of course, I bought a Balenciaga dress this year because I'm a giant freakin' hypocrite, but it was before the scandal! It's very traditional and pretty and timeless. I realized after all this time passing, unfortunately, I couldn't get into all my gowns in case I needed one suddenly to cover an event. My tailor is sick of me saying, "Can you open the waist in this a little bit more?"

And for the biggest trend of our time right now: What's your take on the nepo baby discourse?

I lived with being called a nepo baby before the term became a thing. To be brutally honest, it may help you get the job, but it sure isn't going to help you keep it. It may get you the interview, but if you can't do the job, you're not going keep it.

