ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Hernando High student detained after bringing airsoft gun to school, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOBVM_0kBW3UI600

HERNANDO, Miss. — A Hernando High School student was detained after bringing an airsoft pistol to school Wednesday, officials said.

Administrators took “immediate action” when they were told that a student on campus had an airsoft pistol, which was replicated to look like a Glock handgun with rubber pellets, according to school officials and police.

School administrators along with a Hernando Police Department school resource officer confiscated the airsoft pistol.

The student is expected to face disciplinary action at the school along with possible “criminal implications” through HPD, school officials said.

Police said that the student did not use the airsoft pistol on campus.

A message to parents about the incident was sent about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” an assistant to DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said in a statement.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

UTHSC warns students, staff after multiple car thefts on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center Police Department issued a safety alert to their students, staff, and faculty. Over the past two weeks, UTHSC police investigated multiple vehicle thefts on campus such as two catalytic converters and two other cars. This uptick in vehicle thefts...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men fire shots at people inside car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle was struck by gunfire numerous times in North Memphis. According to MPD, on January 6, 2023, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue. Officers were advised that a red Nissan Altima began to open fire in the victim’s direction. The victims […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man in critical condition after driving into a tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive. The adult male driver […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old

MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
MARION, AR
WATN Local Memphis

White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman’s Infiniti stolen from her driveway in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday. According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane. Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Fake Bomb Threat at UM Called in Via Phone

A bomb threat early Friday morning at the University of Mississippi was phoned in, according to University Communications. The school issued an alert over its emergency warning system, REBALERT at about 7:30 announcing that the University Police Department was investigating an “unconfirmed” bomb threat on the campus and that police were sweeping buildings.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
127K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy