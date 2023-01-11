ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Had Differing Views With Prince Harry About Therapy, Suggested His Brother Was Being ‘Brainwashed’ by His Therapist

Prince William and Prince Harry struggled to process their grief after their mother, Princess Diana, passed away. But it took the Duke of Sussex longer to understand that he needed help. During a previous interview, Meghan Markle’s husband credited the Prince of Wales for encouraging him to seek professional help.

