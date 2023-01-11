Read full article on original website
Phil Rockwell
2d ago
Trying too drown your sorrows and problems, with that bottle 🥃 never works and it won't help. After this its time too find a sponsor for AA meetings.
Video: Illinois paramedics charged after patient, strapped face-down, dies
Two EMTs in Illinois have been charged with murder after this emergency medical response caught on Springfield Police officer's body cameras. The patient died of positional asphyxiation after he was taken to the hospital.
3 women charged after drugs, counterfeit cash found in car
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving too slow landed three women in jail after Indiana state troopers say they also found drugs and counterfeit cash. Late Friday morning troopers stopped a red Ford SUV along the Indiana Toll Road for driving 45 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. State Police say the trooper smelled marijuana then searched the car and discovered about 30 grams of marijuana, pills believed to be ecstacy and about $3,000 in fake $100 bills. Marijuana is illegal in Indiana. All three of the women now facing charges are from Illinois.
Lawyer for Illinois EMTs charged with patient's murder reacts to 'very odd criminal case'
The lawyer for two Illinois EMTs charged with the murder of a Black man who was strapped to a stretcher facedown called it a "very odd criminal case."
IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam
Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
beckersasc.com
Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids
Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing...
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
WTHI
Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop
A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman accused of stealing checks from Illinois high school, was allegedly found with multiple drugs on her
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been accused of stealing checks from an Illinois high school and was allegedly found with multiple drugs in her car. Canceled Holiday Flights , Will Cost Southwest Airlines , Over $800 Million . Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that those losses come on top of reimbursements to passengers for expenses like transportation, hotels, meals and lost luggage. The airline is also offering passengers 25,000 Rapid Rewards points as a peace offering for anyone whose flight was canceled or delayed over three hours. According to ‘Forbes’ the fallout from the debacle is expected to trickle into future quarters as many of the expenses will not be recorded until they are processed. Meanwhile, the incident has added to calls for stronger consumer protections to safeguard confidence in US air travel. Senate, Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said that members of the committee will hold , “hearings for FAA reauthorization to examine how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that shares in Southwest are currently down 3% over last month and down 22% compared to 2021.
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
CVS sued by a fired nurse practitioner who refused to prescribe birth control over religious beliefs
A former CVS Health nurse practitioner is suing the pharmacy chain for firing her after she refused to prescribe birth control, citing her religious beliefs. Texas resident J. Robyn Strader said in the suit that her Baptist faith prevents her from prescribing contraceptive and abortion-inducing drugs. She said that for 6½ years, CVS granted her a religious accommodation to forgo having to prescribe the drugs at the CVS MinuteClinic where she worked. When customers needed the prescriptions, she would refer them to a colleague or another CVS MinuteClinic.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know
(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
Package containing crystal meth, tobacco seized at St. Martin Parish 911 center
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week. An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left […]
