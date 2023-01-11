The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, January 13. Here are some key players on the Kansas State team that TCU fans should know before the game. Don't let his size fool you one bit. Nowell stands at 5-8 160 lbs. and is one of the best guards in the country. He is a very dynamic player and can do it all. Nowell leads the team in scoring and assists. He is a very experienced player with quick acceleration making him very tough to keep out of the paint. However, driving to the rim is one of many things he can do he is a decent three-point shooter and an outstanding player at drawing fouls. This is huge for K-State because he is also an excellent free-throw shooter. TCU will have to up the defense, so he can't establish a rhythm.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO