ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

No. 10 Longhorns Comeback Kings Again in Win vs. Texas Tech

AUSTIN -- The first half hasn't been kind to the No. 10 Texas Longhorns to begin Big 12 play. The Longhorns have headed into halftime on the wrong end of the scoreboard in four of five conference games this season. This included Saturday's matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who came into Austin with a purpose despite being 0-4 in conference play.
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

No. 10 Texas rallies in 2nd half, tops Texas Tech 72-70

Marcus Carr scored 20 points, Sir'Jabari Rice added 18 and No. 10 Texas rallied again in the second half Saturday night to beat Texas Tech 72-70, snapping the Red Raiders' four-game win streak on the Longhorns' home court. Carr's off-balance 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in the second...
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, January 13. Here are some key players on the Kansas State team that TCU fans should know before the game. Don't let his size fool you one bit. Nowell stands at 5-8 160 lbs. and is one of the best guards in the country. He is a very dynamic player and can do it all. Nowell leads the team in scoring and assists. He is a very experienced player with quick acceleration making him very tough to keep out of the paint. However, driving to the rim is one of many things he can do he is a decent three-point shooter and an outstanding player at drawing fouls. This is huge for K-State because he is also an excellent free-throw shooter. TCU will have to up the defense, so he can't establish a rhythm.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy